Blue eyeliner: Top 8 picks to rock the vibrant and cool hue this summer; Slay your diva vibe

Blue eyeliners can never go out of style! In fact, every beauty freak would agree that blue is the new black! So, why not slay your cool look this summer with a blue eyeliner? And to help you choose the right blue eyeliner, we are here to help. Blue eyeliners for a vibrant hue

Blue eyeliner offers a vibrant alternative to traditional black, adding a fresh and modern touch to your eye makeup. It complements various eye colours—making brown eyes appear warmer, green eyes more striking, and blue eyes subtly enhanced.

We have curated a list of top 8 blue eyeliners that you could consider buying for your next party.

Revlon's Colorstay One Stroke Defining Eyeliner in Blooming Blue gives you an intense colour payoff. Its waterproof, smudge-proof formula ensures long-lasting wear, while vitamin E and aloe vera extracts nourish your delicate skin along your lash line so you enjoy effortless application and vibrant eyes all day. ​

Specifications Colour: ​ Blooming Blue Type: Pencil​ Features: Intense and even Colour payoff in just one stroke. Long-wearing and waterproof formula.​ Wax-based, free of mineral oil. Enriched with Vitamin E and aloe vera extract to nourish the delicate skin along the lash line.​

Stila Stay All Day ArtiStix Graphic Liner

Create versatile eye looks with Stila's Stay All Day ArtiStix Graphic Liner. This waterproof liquid eyeliner features a fine marker-like tip for precise application, allowing you to craft everything from thin lines to bold, dramatic strokes. Its quick-drying formula ensures your eye makeup stays flawless throughout the day. ​

Specifications Colour: Varies by shade (e.g., Ballet, Salsa, Disco)​ Type: Twist-up pencil Features: High-intensity Colour payoff with a shimmering finish.​ Versatile formula can be used as a graphic liner or a smudgy eyeshadow.​ Waterproof formula that sets after application and lasts up to 16 hours.

Forest Essentials Gulaab Khaas Natural Kajal with Intense Colour 0.3g - Cobalt Blue

Enhance your eyes natural look with Forest Essentials' Gulaab Khaas Natural Kajal in Cobalt Blue. This Ayurvedic formulation combines the richness of cobalt blue with nourishing ingredients, providing intense colour while caring for your delicate eye area.

Specifications Colour: Cobalt Blue Type: Stick kajal​ Features: Made with natural ingredients like rose water and plant extracts.​ Provides intense Colour with a smooth application.​ Free from synthetic preservatives and chemicals.​ Designed to be gentle on the delicate eye area.​

Colorbar All Matte Eyeliner

Time to get a sophisticated matte finish with Colorbar's All Matte Eyeliner. Its quick-drying formula offers a smooth glide and intense colour payoff in a single stroke. Waterproof and smudge-proof, this eyeliner ensures your eye makeup remains impeccable for up to 16 hours. ​

Maybelline New York Tattoo Play Blue Liquid Eyeliner

Add a pop of colour to your eyes with Maybelline's Tattoo Play Blue Liquid Eyeliner that delivers a vibrant blue hue with a glossy finish, enhancing your eye makeup with a touch of playfulness. Its long-lasting, smudge-proof formula ensures your look stays fresh throughout the day.​

Specifications Colour: Varies by shade​ Type: Liquid eyeliner​ Features: Matte finish that adds a modern touch to eye makeup. Long-lasting formula that resists smudging.​ Quick-drying for a hassle-free application.​ Available in a range of shades to suit different preferences.

Shiseido Microliner Ink, 04 Navy

Define your eyes with precision using Shiseido's Microliner Ink in Navy. Featuring a fine tip, this eyeliner allows for detailed application, from thin lines to bold strokes. Its waterproof, smudge-resistant formula provides a rich navy colour that lasts all day.​

Pilgrim Blue Rebel Metallic Eyeliner

Unleash your inner rebel with Pilgrim's Blue Rebel Metallic Eyeliner. This eyeliner offers a striking metallic blue finish, adding a modern twist to your eye makeup. Its smooth application and long-lasting formula ensure your eyes make a bold statement.​

Specifications Colour: Metallic Blue​ Type: Liquid eyeliner​ Features: Metallic finish that adds a pop of Colour to the eyes.​ Long-lasting and water-resistant formula. Easy-to-use applicator for smooth application.​ Suitable for creating both bold and subtle looks.​

LAKMÉ Eyeconic Pencil, Matte Midnight Blue

Achieve a bold look with LAKMÉ's Eyeconic Pencil in Matte Midnight Blue. This pencil delivers a deep blue hue with a matte finish, enhancing your eyes with a touch of drama. Its waterproof formula ensures durability, keeping your eye makeup intact throughout the day.

Specifications Colour: Matte Midnight Blue Type: Pencil Features: Provides a matte finish with intense Colour.​ Waterproof and smudge-proof for long-lasting wear. Dermatologically tested and safe for use on the waterline.​ Available in multiple shades to suit different preferences.

Check out purple eyeliners also on Amazon:

Check out purple eyeliners also on Myntra:

FAQ for blue eyeliner What formula should I choose for blue eyeliner? The choice of formula depends on the desired look and application area:​ Pencil Eyeliner: Ideal for the waterline or creating a smudged, smoky effect.​ Liquid Eyeliner: Suitable for precise lines, such as winged eyeliner, and offers a more dramatic finish.

Can I wear blue eyeliner during the day? Absolutely! For daytime wear, opt for subtle applications, such as a thin line along the upper lash line or a soft blue underliner. Pairing blue eyeliner with neutral eyeshadows can keep the look fresh and appropriate for daily activities.

How do I remove blue eyeliner effectively? To remove blue eyeliner, especially from the waterline, use a gentle makeup remover or micellar water. Soak a cotton pad with the remover, hold it against your closed eyelid for a few seconds, then gently wipe away the makeup to avoid irritating the delicate skin around your eyes

How do I apply blue eyeliner effectively? Classic Line: Apply a thin line along your upper lash line using navy blue eyeliner for a subtle look. Waterline: Using a bold electric blue or teal eyeliner on the waterline adds a striking pop of colour. Winged Liner: A winged eyeliner in navy blue offers a modern twist to the classic style.

