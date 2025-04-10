Coachella 2025 venue map and guide: Where will your favorite artist perform - Know here

Coachella 2025 is right around the corner this weekend from April 11, and concert-goers have been impatient as they’re packing their bags for the festival. The lineup is stacked with Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, T-Pain, and more. However, there are some things you need to know if you’re a first-timer or even a regular. Coachella 2025 starts on April 11(Unsplash)

Precautions to take

Before rearranging the combination on your luggage’s locks, here’s a checklist of things you shouldn’t forget to carry along with you at the festival:

- Sunscreen: to save you from the sun’s brutal wrath.

- Lightweight clothes: to keep you comfy.

- Brimmed hats: so your face is saved from the heat.

- Sunglasses: to save your sight.

- Reusable bottles: for frequent rehydrations (water refill spots are available at the venue).

- Blister pads: if your shoes turn out to be uncomfortable.

- Earplugs: if you want to save your eardrums during the loud shows.

Read More: Coachella 2025: What items are allowed and banned inside the festival venue?

Prohibited items

To ensure the safety of you, the people you go with, and other attendees, leave some of these items at home if you want a pleasant experience at the festival:

- Large bags, multi-compartment backpacks, and suitcases.

- Outside food and beverages including alcohol and sealed water bottles.

- Illegal Substances like any sort of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

- Weapons like firearms or knives.

- Fireworks & explosives.

- Laser Pointers that can be disruptive to the show.

Keep these in mind

- Always stay hydrated. Free water refill stations are scattered everywhere around the venue.

- Don’t accept random ‘candy’ from random strangers.

- If you’re out with your group, stick with them.

- Keep your phone and other valuables secure – keep them in your fanny pack.

Read More: Planning for Coachella 2025? Here's the weather forecast for each day of the festival

Learn the Map Before You Go

Take some time out of your journey to check out the official Coachella venue map. It sure is confusing, but zoom in to properly see the details in it. It will guide you to where everything is located – food stalls, restrooms, medical rooms, shaded areas, lockers, general stores, WiFi, info kiosks, and so much more. Information about parking and camping spots around the venue is also given on other maps.

Keeping the main stage on the north, you can locate and find out where the essentials are just by taking a quick look at the map, so keep it downloaded on your phone, so you never lose it. The venue maps for the concerts, parking, and camping are up on their website at https://www.coachella.com/maps which denote where everything essential is located.