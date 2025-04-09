Coachella 2025: What items are allowed and banned inside the festival venue?

Coachella 2025 is almost here and attendees are gearing up for two weekends of music, art, and desert vibes. To ensure a smooth and safe experience for everyone, it's crucial to understand the festival's guidelines on allowed and prohibited items. Coachella 2025 will take place April 11th-13th and April 18th.(UnSplash)

Essentials & Comfort

As per the festival’s rules and regulations, Coachella permits essential items focused on personal comfort and basic needs. This includes:

- Hydration: Empty reusable water bottles and hydration packs (must be empty upon entry) are allowed, with water refill stations available inside.

- Personal Items: Small bags, fanny packs, and single-compartment backpacks (no larger than 18" x 13" x 8") are permitted.

- Comfort: Blankets and towels are welcome for lounging on the Polo Fields.

- Sun Protection: Non-aerosol sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are encouraged.

Staying Connected & Capturing Memories

Attendees can bring:

- Electronics: Cell phones and portable chargers are allowed to keep you connected.

- Photography: Non-professional cameras (without detachable lenses) are typically permitted for capturing your festival moments.

Strictly Forbidden Items

Coachella has a strict list of prohibited items to maintain safety and security.

- Bags & Containers: Large bags, multi-compartment backpacks, and suitcases are not allowed at the venue.

- Beverages & Food: Outside food and beverages (except for documented medical needs) are prohibited. This includes alcohol and sealed water bottles.

Safety & Security Concerns

For the safety of all attendees, certain items are strictly banned. This includes:

- Illegal Substances: Narcotics and drug paraphernalia are prohibited.

- Weapons: Firearms, knives, and any items that could be used as weapons are not allowed.

- Fireworks & Explosives: These are strictly forbidden.

- Laser Pointers: These can be disruptive and are not permitted.

Other Prohibited Items: Aerosol products (including sunscreen and bug spray), chairs of any kind, tents, flags/banners on poles, and professional recording equipment (audio or video) without proper credentials are also on the banned list.

Familiarizing yourself with these rules before arriving at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA will help ensure a hassle-free entry and allow you to fully enjoy the Coachella experience.