Planning for Coachella 2025? Here's the weather forecast for each day of the festival

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 09, 2025 02:55 AM IST

The scorching sun and music collide at Coachella 2025 – temperatures set to soar past 100°F. Festival-goers must gear up for the heat

Coachella 2025 is about to kick off in two days (April 11) but the heat is forecast to build and continue rising relentlessly. Fans need to be extremely careful as there could be an even hotter weekend right when Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone commence the first three days of the festival.

Coachella 2025 will start on April 11(Unsplash)
Coachella 2025 will start on April 11(Unsplash)

Weather forecast for Coachella 2025

According to David Munyan, a National Weather Service meteorologist in San Diego, concert-goers arriving for the kickoff in Indio, CA can expect highs to crack 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celcius) from Friday onwards. “The first weekend of the festival… it’s going to be a hot weekend,” Munyan said on Monday in an interview with Los Angeles Times. “The real hot days this week are going to be focused on Thursday, Friday.”

What to expect?

- On April 11, a high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celcius) and a low of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celcius) is expected. It will be the highest temperature record that was last recorded in 1951.

- On April 12, a high of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celcius) and a low of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celcius) is expected.

- On April 13, a high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celcius) and a low of 64 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celcius) is expected.

What about the second week?

“It looks like weekend No. 2 [of the festival] won't be as hot, but there's still some uncertainty,” said Munyan. Although the evenings will be much cooler as compared to the afternoons, the desert weather isn’t the most predictable when the sun is up. Since Coachella has always been an open-air festival for all the stages in the venue, it’s mostly suggested to take all the precautions before having all the fun.

Precautions to be taken

- Apply and re-apply Sunscreen liberally

- Opt for lightweight clothes

- Wear brimmed hats

- Seek the shade, take breaks

- Consider long-sleeved t-shirts

- Sunglasses are a must

- Always stay hydrated

The desert sun can be particularly intense, and the ground can reflect a lot of sunlight, increasing your exposure. If you follow these precautionary steps, you can minimize the harm that could be caused to you due to the sun’s wrath.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Follow Us On