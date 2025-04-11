‘See you at Coachella’: Weezer bassist Scott Shriner promotes show, a day after wife's shooting

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was seen promoting his band’s upcoming Coachella show while walking his dogs in Los Angeles, just a day after his wife, Jillian Lauren Shriner, was shot by police and charged with attempted murder Scott Shriner will be performing at Coachella Festival this weekend. (Instagram/ Scott Shriner)

“She’s alright, thank you for asking,” the 59-year-old rocker said, according to the NY Post. "See you at Coachella!"

Why was Jillian Lauren Shriner shot?

Police were chasing three men in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock on Wednesday afternoon, following a hit-and-run incident on a nearby highway. During the pursuit, officers followed one suspect into a backyard, where they encountered Jillian on her porch. She was allegedly armed with a 9mm handgun. Despite repeated orders to "drop the weapon," she allegedly pointed the gun at the officers, prompting them to open fire.

"At that point there were some commands given, multiple commands to drop the gun, drop the weapon, unfortunately it did result in an officer-involved shooting," detective Meghan Aguilar said in a Wednesday night news conference.

The bullet struck Jillian in the shoulder. She then fled into her home and was later hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was booked on suspicion of attempted murder while still receiving treatment.

Aguilar said that the body camera footage from police officers did not provide "a clear view of what she did with that firearm" nor could if confirm if “she fired at officers or not.”

Police are reviewing multiple videos and attempting to obtain surveillance footage from the area.

Jillian Shriner is the author of several best-selling books including ‘Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.’

Her husband's band is scheduled to play at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend.