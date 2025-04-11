What happened to Frank Ocean? Coachella billboards and singer's Instagram post spark comeback rumors

Frank Ocean, long regarded as one of music’s most elusive figures, has sparked a new wave of speculation about a possible return—this time with cryptic signs emerging just as Coachella 2025 kicks off. Fans were quick to notice a mysterious billboard reading “KIKI BOY 2025” placed along the route to the festival grounds in Indio, California, as reported by Rolling Stone. Long considered to be one of music's most elusive artists, Frank Ocean has ignited fresh rumours about a potential comeback, this time with mysterious clues appearing as Coachella 2025 gets underway. (AFP)

Also read: ‘See you at Coachella’: Weezer bassist Scott Shriner promotes show, a day after wife's shooting

With no clear branding or context, the phrase raised eyebrows, especially among those who connected it to a newly discovered Instagram account, @kikiboyyyyyyy, which appears to be linked to Ocean.

The account, though private and currently inactive publicly, is followed by Frank Ocean and some of his close collaborators, including SZA and producer Michael Uzowuru. That detail alone has driven fans into a frenzy, speculating that “KIKI BOY” could be the title of a new album, a persona, or even an upcoming visual or fashion project—something Ocean is known to blend seamlessly with his music.

This potential comeback narrative carries added weight given Ocean’s last turbulent experience with Coachella in 2023. That year, he made his long-awaited return to the stage after a six-year hiatus, only to deliver a performance that was ultimately cut short and heavily criticised due to its abrupt changes.

A leg injury forced him to cancel plans for a large-scale ice-skating production and dancers, leading to a stripped-down set that confused some fans and disappointed others. His second-weekend appearance was canceled entirely.

At the time, Ocean clarified that he wasn’t performing to promote a new album—but hinted, “Not that there’s not a new album.” That single line has kept hope alive ever since.

Also read: Coachella 2025 venue map and guide: Where will your favorite artist perform - Know here

Now, with “KIKI BOY” appearing in both physical and digital form during Coachella weekend, fans are more convinced than ever that Frank Ocean is quietly setting the stage for a new chapter. While nothing is official yet, all signs suggest that the silence may finally be breaking.