If you’ve ever dreamt of supercar performance, but with the practicality to survive a Mumbai monsoon or a Goa weekend, the Audi RS Q8 Performance might be your match. Priced at ₹2.49 crore (ex-showroom), the SUV has had a mild facelift and been granted the rare ability to switch personalities. So, it goes from howling V8 beast to a calm luxury cruiser.

