Cole Tomas Allen: 5 things to know about White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter

Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old man from California.

Cole Tomas Allen has been identified as the suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting.(Truth Social/ Donald Trump)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident unfolded Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, where Donald Trump and Melania Trump were escorted off the stage amid the chaos. Also present at the event were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

What we know so far about the suspect

1. Identity and background

Cole Tomas Allen has been identified as the alleged gunman. He is reported to be a 31-year-old male from Torrance, California.

2. Arrest and custody

Allen was taken into custody shortly after shots were fired. The FBI confirmed the arrest, stating, "The FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad has responded to a shooting at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The subject is in custody."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} President Trump also wrote on Truth Social that the shooter has been "apprehended". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President Trump also wrote on Truth Social that the shooter has been "apprehended". {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again," he said. 3. Images of the suspect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have recommended that we 'LET THE SHOW GO ON' but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again," he said. 3. Images of the suspect {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump also shared two close-up photos on Truth Social. 4. Video evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also shared two close-up photos on Truth Social. 4. Video evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Footage circulating online shows a man lying on the ground surrounded by US Secret Service agents, believed to be the suspect as he was taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage circulating online shows a man lying on the ground surrounded by US Secret Service agents, believed to be the suspect as he was taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer described being just feet away from the shooter during the incident. He said he was forced to the ground by a police officer and recalled, "It was a very, very serious weapon, he starts shooting.”

“I happened to been a few feet away from him as he was shooting. And of course, the first thing that went through my mind, is he trying to shoot me?”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON