Columbus Zoo and Aquarium evacuated after possible bomb threat: 'Everyone practically ran'

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was evacuated on Saturday following a possible bomb threat, according to reports on the Citizen app. Initial information suggests that authorities cleared the area as a precaution after the threat was reported. Visitors were seen leaving the premises as officials responded and worked to secure the scene.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Delaware County, Ohio, was evacuated on Saturday.(UnSplash)

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The exact nature of the threat has not yet been confirmed. Police are currently investigating and determining whether it is credible. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Some unverified claims circulating on social media suggested the situation involved an active shooter. However, these reports have not been substantiated, and authorities have not confirmed any such incident.

Witness reports

Several witnesses shared their experiences online.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Well we had a great day at the Columbus Zoo until they made everyone practically run to the exit because they were evacuating! Possible bomb threat?"

Another added, "Just fyi Columbus zoo is being evacuated for a eminent threat! Thank god we were not inside the zoo when it happened and had only gotten to the gate."

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{{^usCountry}} A third witness reported, "Just trying to have a nice relaxing trip to the zoo today when the Zoo was emergency evacuated for a severe threat! Columbus Zoo and Aquarium what is going on?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third witness reported, "Just trying to have a nice relaxing trip to the zoo today when the Zoo was emergency evacuated for a severe threat! Columbus Zoo and Aquarium what is going on?" {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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