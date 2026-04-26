San Francisco earthquakes: 2 tremors shake SF Zoo, residents speak out: ‘Sharp shock’

Two earthquakes, one of 3.0 magnitude and the other of 2.7 magnitude, struck near the San Francisco Zoo, the United States Geological Survey revealed. The tremors hit at around 4:40 pm and were both centered 1.8 miles southwest of the San Francisco Zoo, according to the USGS. San Francisco earthquakes: 2 tremors shake SF Zoo, residents speak out (Unsplash - representational image)

Residents have shared their experiences on X. ”Well, there was an earthquake. Short, sharp shock here in San Francisco,” one user wrote. “Earthquake moments ago. Two jolts about a minute apart,” another said.

“That was a small jolt of an earthquake in San Francisco!” wrote a user, while another said, “We just had a little earthquake here in San Francisco. Just a little shaking, no biggy.” One wrote, “I felt an earthquake. South San Francisco - A small one”.

Read More | California bracing for the ‘Big One’? Experts weigh in as earthquake swarm hits for 4th day in a row

“Yes, I felt a mild earthquake in Lower Haight and then followed up by a small aftershock I think,” one user said, while another said, “Two of us in the house. Only one of us felt it. Small earthquake, south of SF?”

California earthquake swarms Towards the end of 2025, California was hit by an earthquake swarm for four days in a row. At the time, an expert warned that there is a 72% chance of the Big One hitting between now and 2043, according to the Daily Mail.

San Ramon was hit by multiple quakes over four days, including magnitudes 2.9, 2.3, and 2.2 on December 13, a 2.8-magnitude quake on December 14 and 2.4 and 2.1 on December 15. There were dozens of other smaller tremors.

At least 21 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 2.9 to 4.0 rocked San Ramon over the past two months, USGS data revealed. Residents were alarmed by the uptick in seismic activity, with some wondering if this could be a warning sign for a larger quake.

Read More | California earthquake: Tremors felt in Bay Area, San Ramon, Hayward, Dublin, and Pleasanton

However, USGS research geophysicist Annemarie Baltay said that she did not believe that those tremors were a reason for unusual concern, and that they did not indicate that anything larger will affect San Ramon. “These small events, as all small events are, are not indicative of an impending large earthquake,” Baltay told Patch.

“However, we live in earthquake country, so we should always be prepared for a large event,” she added. “There is a 72 percent chance of a magnitude 6.7 or larger earthquake occurring anywhere in the Bay Area between now and 2043. So we should all be aware and be prepared.”