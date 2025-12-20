California earthquake: Tremors felt in Bay Area, San Ramon, Hayward, Dublin, and Pleasanton

Earthquakes have continued to rock California for days at a stretch, with several tremors felt across Bay Area, San Ramon, Hayward, Dublin and Pleasanton on Friday, December 19, according to data from the US Geological Survey (USGS). Residents have been experiencing earthquake swarms for about a week. California earthquake today: Tremors felt in Bay Area, San Ramon, Hayward, Dublin, and Pleasanton(Pexel - representational image)

Several posts on X confirmed that the tremors were felt:

California rocked by continuous quakes

California has been hit by multiple quakes over the past few days. The USGS previously reported that a quake with a 3.1-magnitude took place near San Ramon, the epicenter of the recent seismic activity, at 5.53am PT (8.53am ET), on Tuesday, December 16. This was followed by a dozen smaller quakes ranging from 1.1 to 1.6 magnitude, according to the Daily Mail.

Read More | Powerful earthquake hits Alaska-Canada border, tremors felt in Yakutat and Juneau; update on tsunami warning

San Ramon was rocked by multiple quakes before that too, including magnitudes 2.9, 2.3, and 2.2 on December 13, a 2.8-magnitude quake on December 14 and 2.4 and 2.1 on December 15. There were dozens of other smaller tremors.

USGS research geophysicist Annemarie Baltay has said she does not believe that these tremors are a reason for unusual concern, and that they do not indicate that anything larger will affect San Ramon. “These small events, as all small events are, are not indicative of an impending large earthquake,” Baltay told Patch.

Read More | San Jose earthquake: Massive jolt in California; tremors in Hollister, Salinas and Dublin

“However, we live in earthquake country, so we should always be prepared for a large event,” she added. “There is a 72 percent chance of a magnitude 6.7 or larger earthquake occurring anywhere in the Bay Area between now and 2043. So we should all be aware and be prepared.”

At least 21 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 2.9 to 4.0 have rocked San Ramon over the past two months, USGS data revealed. The city recorded at least 90 earthquakes in the last month alone, but most of them were too small to cause any damage.