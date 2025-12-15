What happened at Westroads Mall at 10000 California St? Reports of shooting spark fears; details out

Reports of a shooting at Westroads Mall at 10000 California St, Omaha, Nebraska on December 14 sparked fears. This comes after the mass shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island which left two dead and eight injured. A fight reportedly broke out at Westroads Mall sparking fears of a shooting.(Westroads Mall)

A scanner report, however, provided more clarity on the situation. Omaha Scanner reported that there was a fight at the address of the mall. It started in the food court and people heard loud noises, which caused them to run. It also led to fears of a shooter being on the loose, but this does not appear to be the case.

Also Read | Did Benjamin Erickson support DC Statehood Green Party? Voting info of Providence shooting detainee sparks buzz

“Security says there is no shooter. Also have fire alarms pulled. OFD responding. No one with a gun has been spotted. OPD treating it as real until confirmed it isn’t however. Cops inside hear no shots being fired and no one running around. Making contact with mall employees. Just a fist fight. No one has been shot. No shots fired,” the scanner report added.

Authorities are yet to address the incident. Meanwhile, many people reacted in fear to the reports of the possible shooting.

Reactions to claims of shooting at Westroads Mall

Several people reacted on social media. One person on X claimed “Active shooter at Omaha Westroads Mall guys. We just left when it popped off.” However, as per the scanner report, this information is incorrect. However, it goes to show the fear among the people who were present at the scene at the time.

On Facebook, a person wrote “I just got a call from my mom that there was a shooting at Westroads Mall. She said S.W.A.T vehicles are everywhere. She’s fine and okay. Avoid the area!”. Another person added, “There is a shooting at westroads mall.”

“Came out alive just rn,” one person also noted.