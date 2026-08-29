Comix down update: Several users complain of outage; how to fix ‘bad gateway’ error

The Comix website appeared to be down for many users on August 29. Complaints were shared on a manga-related Reddit forum.

Comix website appeared to be down for users. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Comix is an online platform where users can read manga, manhwa, and manhua comic books for free. Amid the reported outage several users shared frustrations on the Reddit forum.

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“Did comix go down for anyone else? I was in the middle of sending a comment before I got stuck on a load screen and an error occurred in the server,” one wrote, adding, “The site has been pretty laggy/faulty lately so I just wanted to check if this happened to anyone else.”

Another added “Was reading Lookism and now it says bad gateway and won’t load.” Issues appear to have started about 20 minutes back. Since this site is not tracked by outage detectors, an exact number of people facing issues is not known.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Reddit post garnered a fair amount of reactions, indicating that multiple people are facing problems. A cause for the reported outage is not known at the time of writing either. Comix website down: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Reddit post garnered a fair amount of reactions, indicating that multiple people are facing problems. A cause for the reported outage is not known at the time of writing either. Comix website down: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

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Many others commented on the Reddit post about facing issues with Comix.to.

One wrote “oh my god the same thing is happening for me cause im trying to reload it and im jusy getting a black screen lol…I just wanted read my action slop in peace.” Another added “Was reading something and refreshed it cuz it was stuck, and now it's 'bad gateway'.”

Yet another said “Nooooo not again, they can’t be playing with my emotions like this.” One person also remarked that the site was ‘showing some error’. People also asked when Comix would be back up, but no confirmation is there for the same.

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One shared that they had tried the alternate domain listed as well but got the same error. Meanwhile, another added that since Comix faced similar issues last week, they feared that the site might be taken down. Notably, Comix allows users to read manga and such works for free which might not be legal in a lot of places, making the site susceptible to government takedowns.

Comix down: How to fix bad gateway issue

Usually a 502 Bad Gateway error on Comix means the site's upstream servers are offline, overloaded, or experiencing a widespread outage. Given that this is an issue on their side, there aren't user-end fixes to the problem.

Some quick user-side checks can be conducted to see if the problem resolves. This includes hard refreshing, clearing browser cache, switching networks, and flushing DNS.

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