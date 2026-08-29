San Antonio CPS power outage update: Over 100,000 without power amid storms in Bexar County; when will power be restored

More than 100,000 CPS Energy customers were left without electricity on Friday night after severe thunderstorms battered San Antonio. The worst hit areas is San Antonio's Bexar County's zip code 78237 with more than 9,000 residents affected. The worst hit areas is San Antonio's Bexar County with more than 9,000 residents affected by CPS's power outage. (Representational) (Pexel)

According to MySA, earlier in the evening, the outage map showed 95,071 customers affected by 352 outages, but the total later climbed past the 100,000 mark as additional reports came in.

National Weather Service (NWS) had previously warned of flash flooding, heavy rain and dangerous lightning, creating hazardous conditions for both residents and utility crews.

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When will power be restored? At the time of reporting, CPS Energy had not issued a system-wide estimated restoration time for all affected customers. Customers can check the utility’s outage map or sign up for outage alerts to receive individualized restoration estimates as crews assess the damage.

According to the official CPS site, restoration times vary depending on the extent of damage at each outage location.

In the latest update on X, CPS Energy wrote, “Severe storms moving through our service area have caused widespread weather-related outages, and local reports indicate significant storm damage to infrastructure and property across our community. Currently, our crews are responding to 560 outages impacting more than 101k customers.”