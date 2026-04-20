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Committed to advancing regional peace and security: Pak PM to Iranian President

Committed to advancing regional peace and security: Pak PM to Iranian President

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:42 am IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during his telephonic conversation with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, reaffirmed the country's "honest" and "sincere" efforts to advance regional peace and security.

Committed to advancing regional peace and security: Pak PM to Iranian President

During the approximately 45-minute conversation on Sunday, the two leaders engaged in detailed exchanges on the current regional situation, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Sharif thanked President Pezeshkian and the Iranian leadership for sending their high-powered delegation, led by Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks concluded without any agreement.

US President Donald Trump's announcement of the fresh round of talks raised hopes of extending a two-week ceasefire that expires by Wednesday.

Also on Sunday, Trump announced that American negotiators will be in Islamabad on Monday for peace talks with Iran.

Pezeshkian thanked the Pakistan Prime Minister and Field Marshal for the country's strong commitment to the success of peace efforts, while affirming that relations between Iran and Pakistan would continue to grow stronger in the days ahead.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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