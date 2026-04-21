Eric Swalwell row: Congress releases names of House Reps under sexual misconduct probe; check full list

A document detailing 28 current and former members of the U.S. House of Representatives investigated for sexual misconduct has been released Monday after allegations of sexual assault against Eric Swalwell emerged. The House Ethics Committee has published a list of 28 names, including Eric Swalwell, facing sexual misconduct allegations, along with other claims. ((AP Photo/Allison Robbert) and (Blaine Young/The San Antonio Express-News via AP))

The list compiles publicly disclosed cases handled by the House Ethics Committee and includes names spanning decades from the 1970s to 2026. The list outlines allegations like inappropriate relationships with staff, harassment and more serious misconduct claims.

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Who are named in the list? The list includes both recent and historical cases, naming lawmakers such as Matt Gaetz, George Santos, and Katie Hill. Among the 28 names are also Reps. Tony Gonzales and Eric Swalwell, both of whom resigned from the House last week.

In total, there are 14 Democrats and 12 Republicans on the list. The late Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) was investigated twice for having a "sexual relationship with a staffer," once in 2014 and again in 2020.

Cory Mills is still being investigated for “sexual misconduct and/or dating violence.” An investigating subcommittee to examine the claims was formed in November 2025, but President Trump retained support for the Florida Republican in February.

A 1982-83 sexual misconduct probe involving House pages resulted in the censure of Reps. Gerry Studds (D-Mass.) and Dan Crane (R-Ill.), although neither was expelled.

The outcomes of all 28 cases differ in that several cases ended with “loss of jurisdiction.” This often happens because the lawmaker left office before investigations concluded. For example, the Swalwell and Gonzales investigations are no longer under the jurisdiction of the Ethics Committee.