Matt Gaetz skipping Charlie Kirk event to meet Trump in Washington? ‘Fire’ Pam Bondi calls grow

Matt Gaetz, as per social media reports, skipped a Charlie Kirk event on Saturday to meet President Donald Trump in Washington, DC. While nothing is confirmed as of now, speculation about the former Florida Rep is being tipped as a potential replacement for Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is facing 'fire' calls amid the FBI vs DOJ row, has surfaced.

“MATT GAETZ PULLED FROM CHARLIE KIRK EVENT - SUMMONED TO DC BY TRUMP. Gaetz won’t be at the Student Action Summit today. Trump wants him in D.C. Now the question...is he being tapped as Special Prosecutor?” one commentator noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Matt Gaetz is on his way to Washington, DC at the request of President Trump, canceling a previously scheduled appearance with Charlie Kirk,” another one added.

Gaetz clarified that he has not been ‘summoned’ anywhere.

“I’m having FOMO I’m not at SAS with all of my @TPUSA @TPAction_ friends. It looks like a great time. I had to tend to an unexpected personal matter. I haven’t been “summoned” anywhere. President Trump and his entire administration are doing an incredible job and they have my TOTAL and COMPLETE support. Maybe @charliekirk11 will let me come on his show next week and give the speech I wrote :),” the former Florida Rep noted.

Gaetz had earlier this year withdrawn from the AG nomination. Trump had then named Pam Bondi as his replacement. He told Charlie Kirk that he would continue supporting Trump “from a new perch,” hinting at a possible administration role or a bid for Marco Rubio’s Senate seat.

Calls to Fire Pam Bondi

Bondi’s Justice Department this month announced no further arrests in the Jeffrey Epstein case, claiming no “client list” existed. This contradicted earlier promises by Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, who had fueled conservative expectations of new revelations. Conservative influencers like Laura Loomer and Jack Posobiec demanded Bondi’s resignation, with Loomer calling her “Blondi” and accusing her of mishandling the case.