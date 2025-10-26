George Santos to be part of next TPUSA lineup? Ex-lawmaker says ‘I’m going to ask my team to…’

Disgraced former lawmaker George Santos has hinted that he might be part of the next Turning Point USA lineup, days after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. The former Republican congressman was serving seven years in prison for fraud and identity theft. George Santos to be part of next TPUSA lineup? Here's what ex-lawmaker said (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

“I was thinking of going to support and honor the memory of Charlie Kirk!” Santos wrote in an X post. “Now I’m going to ask my team to reach out and see if they need one more person to join the line up and make people mad.”

Santos then named a few people who are, according to him, “patriots” who “fight for their country and what they believe in” every day, including Tucker Carlson, Jack Posobiec, and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“We need to unite and not divide and I’m sad to see that we have people whom seem to want to cause division,” wrote Santos. “@TPUSA keep Charlie’s vision alive and well.”

Posobiec, a far-right political activist, conspiracy theorist, and media personality, shared Santos’ post and wrote, “God bless you, George. Let’s chat”.

Reposting Posobiec’s post, Santos wrote, “Will text you!”

The Atlantic recently named Posobiec as the top influencer after Kirk’s murder. A report by the outlet stated that Posobiec is the likely candidate who can replace Kirk as the leading conservative pundit. Like Kirk, Posobiec has the ability to reach both President Donald Trump's base of supporters and Republicans in Washington, the report noted.

George Santos' release

Santos, who was expelled from Congress following a shocking ethics report in 2023, recently thanked Trump for his release. “Yesterday, I was given something I never thought I’d have again: a true second chance at life. A chance to grow, to change, and to walk a better path,” he wrote in a post on X following his release.

Santos also said in a different post that he and his family “will be departing” New York City as it will become a “dangerous” place if Zohran Mamdani is elected. “Sadly it seems that my family and I will be departing the city I’ve called home my entire life. NYC will become a very dangerous place to live in if we elect mayor Mamdani and that is a risk I am unwilling to take now that I want to start growing my family,” Santos wrote on X.

Santos previously admitted to stealing the identities of 11 people, including his own family members.