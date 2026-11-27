Florida Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna appeared to claim that a lookalike character appearing in GTA VI was based on her. Camila Fuentes is a senator in the fictional Leonida, which is based on Florida.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna shared a photo of herself next to GTA VI's fictional senator Camila Fuentes. (X/@brokebackUSA) more less

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The character is a Cuban pop star-turned-actress-turned-conservative politician, as per the Miami Herald. Several gamers have found visual similarities with Paulina Luna, and now the Congresswoman appears to have confirmed the likeness.

Anna Paulina Luna on GTA VI character

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Anna Paulina Luna shared a photo of Fuentes and her side by side on Instagram. It was the viral picture of her standing against the backdrop of the American flag, holding a gun in each hand.

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{{^usCountry}} “So there I was eating Turkey and my friend David calls to tell me I am in GTA6! Don’t hate the player, hate the game,” she wrote. The image was captioned that one could find her in Chapter 4 Close Surveillance, by spying on the bodybuilders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So there I was eating Turkey and my friend David calls to tell me I am in GTA6! Don’t hate the player, hate the game,” she wrote. The image was captioned that one could find her in Chapter 4 Close Surveillance, by spying on the bodybuilders. {{/usCountry}}

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On X too, Paulina Luna shared the picture and wrote “GTA6 FTW”.

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One can know more about Fuentes from the Vice City True Stories political podcast. Billy Corben, a Miami documentary filmmaker, political commentator and government agitator, hosts the podcast and gamers can hear his voice in GTA VI. He breaks down the backstory of Fuentes.

Despite Anna Paulina Luna claiming that the character of Fuentes was based on her, Corben has said otherwise.

What to know about inspiration behind Camila Fuentes

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Corben told the Miami Herald that his inspiration behind the Fuentes episode was a composite of political characters in Florida and other pop culture icons like Jennifer Lopez, Selena and Madonna.

The publication also noted that in some ways, Fuentes' story sounded a bit like that of Miami Republican representative María Elvira Salazar, who was a former television anchor and had been exiled from Cuba.

Corben added, “there’s some Marco Rubio there as well, but she’s also inspired by this administration, where there is a direct pipeline from reality TV entertainment into American government.”

Anna Paulina Luna's claims draw reactions

While it remains unclear if Anna Paulina Luna actually inspired the Camila Fuentes character, several of her fans have reacted to the claims she made on social media.

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One wrote, “I love it!! Our rockin’ congresswoman—of course you are!! Don’t be hatin’!!”. Another added, “Rockstar Games better have paid you for that.” On X, meanwhile, a person said, “This goes high up on the resume.”