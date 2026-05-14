Anna Paulina Luna's deleted CIA post draws attention amid Tulsi Gabbard row; ‘Congress gonna hit a wall’

“TONIGHT at 7pm the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets will be hosting an EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE to address individuals at the CIA operating what appears to be in direct defiance of a presidential executive order,” Luna had written.

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna put out a scathing warning to the CIA on X, but has since deleted the post. The Republican lawmaker's move has drawn attention after James Eardman III, the CIA whistleblower, claimed that the agency had removed files linked to MK Ultra and JFK's assassination from the office of Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence.

The post was shared by an individual who noted things were getting ‘spicy’ as the CIA appeared to be at odds with the US government. Notably, at Wednesday's Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, Erdman alleged CIA swooped in and took the files which were set to be declassified, based on an executive order from President Donald Trump.

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These accusations riled up Luna who put out a series of posts against the John Ratcliffe-helmed intelligence agency. “Preserve the documents and deliver them to @DNIGabbard immediately or we will hold you in contempt of Congress @CIA,” Luna wrote. Elsewhere, she added “Someone at the CIA is actively undermining an executive order @CIA. I suggest you figure out who and quick. Punitive action incoming.”

She further said “Given the nature of docs in question, we are sending a preservation notice. Docs need to be returned to ODNI given that ODNI was given direction and authority by the President to declass RFK, MLK, & JFK. Regarding MKULTRA, these were documents specifically requested by my Task Force and currently being used for our investigation.”