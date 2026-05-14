Fauci whistleblower claims CIA seized MK Ultra, JFK assassination files from Tulsi Gabbard's office

James Eardman III, the CIA whistleblower making headlines for explosive claims on the origins of COVID-19 and Dr. Anthony Fauci's role during the pandemic, has also put the CIA under the scanner after making an explosive claim. CIA whistleblower James Erdman III, a senior operations officer, speaks during a hearing with the Senate Homeland Security Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on May 13. (Getty Images via AFP)

At Wednesday's hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Erdman alleged that the CIA seized files related to the controversial human experimentation program, MKUltra, as well as the assassination of John F. Kennedy Jr, from the office of Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard.

Erdman said that the files were about to be processed for declassification - a long-standing public demand - when the CIA swooped in and seized the files.

The claim sparked a row with US House Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, picking it up and accusing the CIA of violating an executive order by the POTUS. She gave the agency headed by John Ratcliffe, 24 hours to return the documents to the office of Tulsi Gabbard or else she will "make a motion to issue a subpoena."

"These documents have been requested by Congress," she wrote in the post.