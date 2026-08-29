Connor Overstreet family: Coast Guard Lieutenant dies in Washington random shooting, reward offered to find suspect

A US Coast Guard officer lost his life during an apparent random shooting incident in Washington state, prompting police to initiate a manhunt for the alleged shooter.

A US Coast Guard officer, Lieutenant Connor Overstreet, was killed in a random shooting in Washington. (mads_sauce/Instagram)

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Coast Guard Lieutenant Connor Overstreet was tragically shot shortly before 12:40 a.m. on Sunday in a residential area of Bryn Mawr-Skyway, located 10 miles south of Downtown Seattle.

Emergency responders discovered the 29-year-old lying in the street and endeavored to perform life-saving measures. However, the active-duty service member ultimately succumbed to his injuries, as reported by Fox 13 Seattle.

Coast Guard Lieutenant Connor Overstreet's death classified as ‘homicide’

The King County Medical Examiner announced on Tuesday that Overstreet's death has been classified as a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made, and authorities have not disclosed the identity of any suspects in connection with the shooting.

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{{^usCountry}} The county sheriff's office has established a tip line, urging residents to provide any surveillance footage that captures the street between 12:30 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The county sheriff's office has established a tip line, urging residents to provide any surveillance footage that captures the street between 12:30 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Further details regarding the shooting have not been released, as the investigation is still ongoing.

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Connor Overstreet's remains returned to the base

Overstreet, originally from Reno, Nevada, was stationed at California's Air Station Ventura at the time of his passing.

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His remains were returned to the base on Friday, honored with full military rites.

“The Coast Guard is deeply saddened to confirm the death of LT Connor Overstreet, an active-duty member at Coast Guard Air Station Ventura, following an incident in the Seattle area,” the US Coast Guard Pacific Area stated to KING 5. “We extend our deepest condolences to the member’s family, friends and shipmates during this tragic time.”

Connor Overstreet's wife and father seek justice; offer reward

Madeleine, the wife of Overstreet, advocated for justice for her "soulmate" on behalf of his family.

“Connor was my rock and I am so honored to be Connor’s wife forever and always. All Connor wanted to do was save lives by flying for the Coast Guard. His loss is a tragedy felt by countless people. He was truly the best of us,” she told Fox13.

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“We plead with you to help us find answers, justice and peace for Connor and all who loved him so deeply,” she added.

The Overstreet family has offered a reward of $11,000 to aid in solving the case regarding the homicide.

His father Brennan Overstreet urged the public to step forward with any information that could assist in achieving justice for Connor. “Nothing can bring our son back but we have increased the reward for information in hopes to bring us answers in this unimaginable tragedy.”

“Our family is devastated by the senseless loss of Connor. He brought joy, love, and kindness to all who knew him and the world is a darker place without him in it,” he said.

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