Conor Anderson cause of death update: Nashville missing persons case ends in tragedy; cops share details on Denver man

Conor Anderson, the Colorado man who went missing in Nashville, has been found dead. Metro Nashville Police Department shared the news of Conor's demise in a statement released on social media.

Conor Anderson flew in to Nashville from Colorado and went missing over the weekend. (X/@MNPDNashville )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We are saddened to report that Conor Anderson was found deceased this evening in a wood line adjacent to a parking lot at 14 James Robertson Parkway,” they wrote.

Conor Anderson cause of death: What happened?

Police have said there are no immediate indications of foul play, after they found Conor Anderson's body. However, an exact cause of death has not been provided yet. Once the medical examiner completes the autopsy, the cause of death will be determined.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Anderson's last recorded interaction was with two cops, he'd flagged down. It took place near Woodland and Main streets and Anderson pointed to a conversation he'd had with some men outside the bar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anderson's last recorded interaction was with two cops, he'd flagged down. It took place near Woodland and Main streets and Anderson pointed to a conversation he'd had with some men outside the bar. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Patrick Clancy-Rachel Danis timeline: Lindsay Clancy trial puts 2022 NY trip under scanner; new wife quits Facebook

Anderson claimed he'd given $20 to show him the neighborhood. During the interaction with cops, one officer pointed to some inconsistencies in his version of events and asked if he was looking to buy drugs. Anderson had said ‘no’.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the officers told Anderson he wasn't making any sense and that he appeared to be heavily intoxicated. When Anderson was asked for a driver's license to file a formal report, he refused. He was told to take a rideshare and return to his hotel – the Millennium Maxwell House hotel. While Anderson agreed to this, he reportedly never showed up there.

Now, his body has been found less than a mile away from where he was last seen.

Conor Anderson's family prays amid search

Anderson's family put out a message amid a search for the Colorado man. His uncle, Tom Anderson, sent out a prayer for him.

"Lord Jesus Christ,

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You know the whereabouts and circumstances of every person.

We place Conor into Your loving and merciful hands.

Please watch over him wherever he may be.

Protect him from all danger, harm, fear, and despair.

Guide him toward safety and bring caring people into his path.

Give strength and wisdom to those searching for him

Guide the police, rescuers, family, and friends who are trying to find him.

Give us patience and hope.

Bless Conor with Your presence,

and let him feel that he is never alone.

Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for Conor.

Saint Anthony, helper of those who have lost things, pray for us.

Saint Michael the Archangel, protect Conor from every danger.

Lord, into Your hands we commend this situation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

May Your will be done, and may Conor be found safe and brought home.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, pray for us.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, we place our trust in You.

Amen," he wrote on Facebook.