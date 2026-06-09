Coral Michelle Smith: Suspect named in Tucson kidnapping case near Nancy Guthrie's home
A suspect, Coral Michelle Smith, is wanted for a kidnapping and assault case in Tucson near Nancy Guthrie's home.
A suspect has recently been identified in a kidnapping incident that occurred less than 7 miles from Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson, Arizona, while Savannah Guthrie's mother continues to be unaccounted for.
On Monday, June 8, Michael Ruiz, a reporter for Fox News Digital, utilized X to announce that the Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking a 40-year-old woman named Coral Michelle Smith.
Who is Coral Michelle Smith?
Smith is being sought "in connection with a kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon case less than 7 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home," Ruiz informed. "There's NO indication that the cases are connected."
The kidnapping event took place on May 29 at the junction of River Road and La Cholla Boulevard in Tucson, approximately 6.8 miles from Nancy's residence, according to Fox News Digital.
While the PCSD has not disclosed specifics regarding Smith's alleged offenses, it has been reported that she has a criminal record extending over a decade, which includes a prior kidnapping accusation, robbery, disorderly conduct, and drug-related charges. She stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.
"Notably—no wrist tattoo," Ruiz remarked, alluding to images and footage of a masked man that the FBI disseminated from a doorbell camera situated on Nancy's front porch.{{/usCountry}}
"Notably—no wrist tattoo," Ruiz remarked, alluding to images and footage of a masked man that the FBI disseminated from a doorbell camera situated on Nancy's front porch.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Disturbing ‘handyman’ theory, body buried in desert claims surface amid probe{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Disturbing ‘handyman’ theory, body buried in desert claims surface amid probe{{/usCountry}}
Coral Michelle Smith: Reward of $1,000 announced{{/usCountry}}
Coral Michelle Smith: Reward of $1,000 announced{{/usCountry}}
A reward of $1,000 has been announced for information that leads to Smith's apprehension. In addition, over $1.2 million in reward funds is available in connection with Nancy's case.
Nancy, 84, was last seen at her residence in Catalina Foothills on the night of January 31. As of this writing, DNA evidence, which includes a hair sample, is still undergoing analysis as investigators diligently review incoming tips. No suspect has been identified in Nancy's case.
In her latest heart-felt message, Savannah took to Instagram on June 7, where she said, "Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Bring her home 💛.