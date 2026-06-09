Coral Michelle Smith: Suspect named in Tucson kidnapping case near Nancy Guthrie's home

A suspect has recently been identified in a kidnapping incident that occurred less than 7 miles from Nancy Guthrie's residence in Tucson, Arizona, while Savannah Guthrie's mother continues to be unaccounted for.

Coral Michelle Smith, 40, is sought by the Pima County Sheriff's Department in connection with a kidnapping incident near Nancy Guthrie's house.(X@mikerreports)

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On Monday, June 8, Michael Ruiz, a reporter for Fox News Digital, utilized X to announce that the Pima County Sheriff's Department is seeking a 40-year-old woman named Coral Michelle Smith.

Who is Coral Michelle Smith?

Smith is being sought "in connection with a kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon case less than 7 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home," Ruiz informed. "There's NO indication that the cases are connected."

The kidnapping event took place on May 29 at the junction of River Road and La Cholla Boulevard in Tucson, approximately 6.8 miles from Nancy's residence, according to Fox News Digital.

While the PCSD has not disclosed specifics regarding Smith's alleged offenses, it has been reported that she has a criminal record extending over a decade, which includes a prior kidnapping accusation, robbery, disorderly conduct, and drug-related charges. She stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes.

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{{^usCountry}} "Notably—no wrist tattoo," Ruiz remarked, alluding to images and footage of a masked man that the FBI disseminated from a doorbell camera situated on Nancy's front porch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Notably—no wrist tattoo," Ruiz remarked, alluding to images and footage of a masked man that the FBI disseminated from a doorbell camera situated on Nancy's front porch. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Coral Michelle Smith: Reward of $1,000 announced {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coral Michelle Smith: Reward of $1,000 announced {{/usCountry}}

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A reward of $1,000 has been announced for information that leads to Smith's apprehension. In addition, over $1.2 million in reward funds is available in connection with Nancy's case.

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her residence in Catalina Foothills on the night of January 31. As of this writing, DNA evidence, which includes a hair sample, is still undergoing analysis as investigators diligently review incoming tips. No suspect has been identified in Nancy's case.

In her latest heart-felt message, Savannah took to Instagram on June 7, where she said, "Oh my, my soul it cries out, soul, it cries out," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Bring her home 💛.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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