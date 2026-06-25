Core PCE inflation hits 3.4%, highest since 2023; raises Fed rate cut doubts
PCE inflation rose to 4.1% while core PCE reached 3.4%, its highest level since 2023, raising concerns that Fed rate cuts could be delayed.
The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation report showed that price pressures stayed strong in the economy, making it harder for the central bank to quickly cut interest rates, according to a Commerce Department report. Core PCE inflation, which removes food and energy prices because they can move up and down quickly, increased by 0.3% in the month and 3.4% from a year ago, according to the Commerce Department.
The 3.4% yearly core PCE reading was the highest level since October 2023. The numbers matched economists’ expectations surveyed by Dow Jones, showing inflation remained elevated rather than cooling further. The broader PCE inflation measure, which includes all items, rose at a 4.1% annual rate, the highest level since April 2023.
PCE inflation remains high
On a monthly basis, the overall PCE index increased 0.4%. The yearly inflation reading matched Wall Street forecasts, while the monthly figure came in slightly below expectations by 0.1 percentage point. Federal Reserve officials closely watch both headline inflation and core inflation, but they usually pay more attention to the core number because it gives a clearer picture of long-term price trends, according to Fed policy guidance.\
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Energy prices push inflation up
One major reason inflation has remained high this year is the jump in energy prices linked to the Iran war. Rising energy costs have gradually spread into other parts of the economy, causing broader price increases, noted by a CNBC report. Despite higher inflation, American consumers continued spending at a strong pace.
Economists had expected spending to rise only 0.6%, but the actual increase was 0.7%. Income growth was much stronger than the forecast of 0.4%. The inflation report arrived just over a week after the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting.
Fed focuses on price stability
New Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh delivered a tough message on inflation and interest rates. Warsh stressed that controlling inflation remains one of the Fed’s top priorities. After the latest meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee said it would “deliver price stability,” showing a stronger commitment to fighting inflation, as stated by a CNBC report. The Fed highlighted that inflation has remained above its 2% target for five straight years.
Interest rate cut uncertainty grows
Policymakers also removed a previously expected interest-rate cut for this year. Fed officials now signaled that a future rate increase is more likely than previously expected. The inflation outlook remains complicated because policymakers often try to look past temporary supply-related price shocks such as energy spikes.
However, officials are becoming increasingly worried that inflation is spreading beyond energy and into many other areas of the economy. Some policymakers are also concerned that tariffs could add further upward pressure on price. Several Fed officials disagreed with the central bank’s April policy statement because it suggested more rate cuts could be coming.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More