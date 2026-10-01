‘Cornell 7’ row: Tri-Delta in focus as Jane Doe's lawyer shares details about complainant- 5 things to know

The Tri-Delta sorority has come into focus after Jane Doe's complaint against some Cornell University students, who she accused of drugging and gangraping her. The accused came to be known as the ‘Cornell 7’ after a website was launched seeking accountability. They are Matthew Ingalls, Jonathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, and Scott Kretzschmar.

The Tri-Delta sorority house at Cornell University, which Jane Doe belonged to. (Instagram/cornelltridelta)

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The alleged incident took place in 2024 and has come to light as the victim is now suing the university, and the DA has reopened the investigation.

The victim remains unnamed in the lawsuit but her lawyer has shared some details about her, as per a New York Times report. Here's all you need to know.

What to know of Jane Doe: 5 details shared by lawyer

Jane Doe is from a small town, about 1000 miles away from Cornell, her lawyer shared. Jane Doe arrived at Cornell in August 2022 as an undergraduate. She dropped out after she said she was raped in 2024. Jane Doe was 20 when the alleged incident took place. Jane Doe was a member of the Tri-Delta sorority, her lawyer shared.

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Deep Dive What allegations have been made against the Cornell 7 in Jane Doe's lawsuit? Jane Doe's lawsuit alleges that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by seven men at a Cornell University fraternity house. The accused are referred to as the Cornell 7. How has the Tri-Delta sorority been implicated in the Cornell sexual assault case? Tri-Delta has been named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit, with claims that Jane Doe became heavily intoxicated at their house, leading to her later assault. What is the significance of the DA re-opening the investigation into the Cornell sexual assault case? The reopening of the investigation by the District Attorney has come in response to new information presented in Jane Doe's lawsuit, including claims that critical evidence was overlooked initially.

{{^usCountry}} Thomas Giuffra, her attorney, added that she now struggles with the aftermath of the incident, and not with college. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thomas Giuffra, her attorney, added that she now struggles with the aftermath of the incident, and not with college. {{/usCountry}}

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Several people commented on the Tri-Delta link online as well. “The lawsuit names Cornell University, Chi Phi’s local and national organizations, Tri-Delta organizations, fraternity leadership and advisors, Moonies Bar & Nightclub, and the seven individual students. Doe alleges she became heavily intoxicated at the Tri-Delta house, that the house mother observed her condition but nevertheless accompanied her to Moonies, and that Moonies served her at least one alcoholic drink despite her being marked as under 21,” one wrote.

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Another added “The Cornell victim's own sorority house chapter, Tri Delta, is explicitly named as co-defendant.”

What is Tri-Delta or Delta Delta Delta?

Tri-Delta or Delta Delta Delta is an international collegiate fraternity for women. It was founded on November 27, 1888 in Boston University, Massachusetts. The founders were Sarah Ida Shaw, Eleanor Dorcas Pond, Florence Isabelle Stewart, and Isabel Morgan Breed.

The fraternity hosts annual conferences and conventions along with different leadership development programs.

Tri-Delta reportedly has over 316,000 lifetime members, including more than 17,000 active collegiate members. At Cornell, the Alpha Beta chapter represents the fraternity.

It was founded in 1913 and celebrates almost 100 years of history in Ithaca, New York, the page notes. “Beginning with only a handful of members in 1913, the Alpha Beta Chapter now boasts over 130 active collegiate members, as well as a strong alumnae presence,” the sorority says on its page.

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Cornell University's Tri-Delta chapter notes that ‘each sister is guided by and promises to live’ as per the fraternity's national motto of sisterhood, which is “Let Us Steadfastly Love One Another.”