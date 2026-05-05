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Corruption case: Pak court declares PM Shehbaz's daughter and her husband 'innocent'

Corruption case: Pak court declares PM Shehbaz's daughter and her husband 'innocent'

Updated on: May 05, 2026 05:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Lahore, A Pakistani court has declared the daughter of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and her husband "innocent" and absolved them of all charges in a mega corruption and money laundering case in just "one hearing".

Corruption case: Pak court declares PM Shehbaz's daughter and her husband 'innocent'

The Anti-Corruption Establishment told the Anti-Corruption Court on Monday that PM's daughter Rabia Imran and her husband Ali Imran Yousaf are not found involved in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption and money laundering case as no evidence is available against them.

Last week, an accountability court suspended the perpetual arrest warrants issued against the couple in the multi-billion-dollar corruption case.

The accountability court had issued perpetual warrants for their arrest in 2022 during the tenure of the Imran Khan government.

Rabia and her husband fled to the UK in 2022 to evade arrest, and the court subsequently declared them proclaimed offenders.

An official said that the court absolved the couple of all corruption and money laundering charges in the first hearing of the case on the report of the ACE.

Imran Khan was ousted from power in April 2022 through a no-confidence motion. Subsequently, he was arrested in August 2023 and has been in jail in multiple cases since then.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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