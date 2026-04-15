Cory Mills to depart Congress next? 5 things to know amid sexual misconduct claims

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) stated that Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) should be the next member to leave Congress, following the resignations of Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who stepped down amid serious allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, respectively.

Following resignations due to misconduct, Ocasio-Cortez suggested Mills should also leave Congress. Cory Mills refuted allegations against him, asserting he has no complaints and denouncing the situation as a political maneuver.(Bloomberg)

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In a post on X, the the New York Democrat conveyed her approval regarding the departure of the two men and swiftly turned her attention to the contentious figure of Mills.

“I’m glad that Eric Swalwell is leaving,” she wrote. “I’m glad that Tony Gonzales is leaving. Frankly, I think Cory Mills should probably be on that list as well.”

Also Read: Who will replace Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales? All we know amid sexual misconduct allegations

Allegations against Cory Mills: 5 things to know

In November, a House Ethics panel revealed that it was conducting an investigation into Mills due to a series of allegations against him, which included claims of sexual misconduct and dating violence. Last year, Lindsey Langston, a member of the Florida Republican state committee and a former Miss United States pageant winner, accused Mills of making repeated threats to release videos of their intimate encounters after their breakup. She also stated that he threatened violence against anyone she might date in the future. A judge subsequently issued a restraining order against him, citing “reasonable cause to believe she is in imminent danger of becoming the victim of another act of dating violence.” In a separate incident, a woman who alleged that she had been in a long-term relationship with the married Mills accused him of assaulting her. According to a police report, officers noted that she had what appeared to be fresh “bruises on her arm.” However, shortly thereafter, Sarah Raviani claimed that the marks were a result of travel-related activities and retracted her accusations.

Cory Mills speaks out amid sexual misconduct allegations

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, informed reporters that he would be examining the House investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, informed reporters that he would be examining the House investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Mills spoke to NewsNation, and said: "I don't even fall into the category of Swalwell or Gonzales. One, I'm not married, so there's one thing. Two, I've never sexually harassed or had any complaints by any staffers or interns on the hill. It's just not even a fair comparison. This is obviously a political Democratic tit for tat, so I'm not even going to entertain it, but I've not heard anything as far as myself." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Mills spoke to NewsNation, and said: "I don't even fall into the category of Swalwell or Gonzales. One, I'm not married, so there's one thing. Two, I've never sexually harassed or had any complaints by any staffers or interns on the hill. It's just not even a fair comparison. This is obviously a political Democratic tit for tat, so I'm not even going to entertain it, but I've not heard anything as far as myself." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Well, there's many things that's been accused, and allegations against me. I mean, look, at one point in time, they tried to make a claim of domestic violence even though no one actually claimed there was domestic violence. I had never been arrested, had never gone to any proceedings, and it was essentially just something where it was a bad breakup. It's just interesting kind of seeing how you're guilty by accusation as opposed to the way the rule of law truly works." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Well, there's many things that's been accused, and allegations against me. I mean, look, at one point in time, they tried to make a claim of domestic violence even though no one actually claimed there was domestic violence. I had never been arrested, had never gone to any proceedings, and it was essentially just something where it was a bad breakup. It's just interesting kind of seeing how you're guilty by accusation as opposed to the way the rule of law truly works." {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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