Costco bomb threat at Lake in the Hills, Illinois: Cops give update, scary videos emerge

Costco bomb threat update: A bomb threat at the Costco in Lake in the Hills, Illinois prompted an evacuation. A call was made about a person bringing a pipe bomb into the store.

A bomb threat at a Costco in Lake in the Hills, prompted an evacuation. Picture for representational purposes.`(Unsplash)

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Lake in the Hills Police provided an update on the bomb threat situation at Costco. “At approximately 3:30 pm today, the Lake in the Hills Police Department responded to a call about a person claiming to be bringing a pipe bomb to Costco, 250 N. Randall Road. The building was immediately evacuated and officers secured the area,” they wrote.

It added “The Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded with its bomb squad and explosives detection canine unit. A thorough search of the property is being conducted. At this time, no injuries have been reported. The investigation continues.”

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, they'd said “We are investigating an incident at Costco on Randall Road. Please stay clear of this area until further notice.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, they'd said “We are investigating an incident at Costco on Randall Road. Please stay clear of this area until further notice.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The incident took place on Monday and reportedly prompted a response from the Lake in the Hills Police and the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire District as per a scanner report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident took place on Monday and reportedly prompted a response from the Lake in the Hills Police and the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire District as per a scanner report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Police Activity (Lake in the Hills) Lake in the Hills Police and Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire District on scene of a report of a bomb threat at Costco, 250 North Randall Rd. The store has been completely evacuated and law enforcement is actively investigating. Police are asking the public to avoid the area,” the post noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Police Activity (Lake in the Hills) Lake in the Hills Police and Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire District on scene of a report of a bomb threat at Costco, 250 North Randall Rd. The store has been completely evacuated and law enforcement is actively investigating. Police are asking the public to avoid the area,” the post noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another person claiming to have gone to Costco confirmed the news of the evacuation. “I just went to go to Costco and the cops have it blocked off from all directions I’m hearing that there might be a bomb threat? Everybody’s evacuated from the building and I see helicopters flying around it,” he wrote. Costco bomb threat: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person claiming to have gone to Costco confirmed the news of the evacuation. “I just went to go to Costco and the cops have it blocked off from all directions I’m hearing that there might be a bomb threat? Everybody’s evacuated from the building and I see helicopters flying around it,” he wrote. Costco bomb threat: Scary visuals emerge {{/usCountry}}

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A NBC reporter shared photos and wrote “Police have closed off all entrances to the Costco on Randall Rd. Employees appear to be evacuated to the parking lot, and Fire Dept staged behind Portillo’s.”

A CBS reporter also shared photos from the scene.

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“Certainly not business as usual today at the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Costco, near Algonquin Road & Randall. The store has been cleared while authorities sweep it for potential hazards after a threat was received,” they wrote.

A person also shared a video from the scene, showing heavy police presence.

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“We were there and evacuated and told to leave the lot due to a bomb threat by an employee,” the person wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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