Family members are asking the public to help find a missing 36-year-old Wilson County woman who was last seen in Donelson, according to the sheriff’s office. Courtney Reese, a Tennessee mother, was dropped off at a laundromat in Donelson, and was last seen in Nashville on August 18, per WSMV4.

Courtney Reese: 5 things to know about missing Tennessee mom last seen at Donelson laundromat (Wilson County Sheriff's Office, TN/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Where is Craig K. Streeter? New York man, 73, disappears while camping in the Adirondacks

Five things to know about Courtney Reese

Here are five things to know about Courtney Reese:

Reese, of Lebanon, Tennessee, was dropped off outside the Loads of Clothes laundromat in Donelson on August 18 around 1 pm local time, according to a missing persons post by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office .

Reese later reportedly tried to call people to see if they could pick her up, but no one was available at the time. This was the last time she was seen.

Reese, a mother to a three-month-old, has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and jean shorts.

Reese’s mother, Bonnie Oliver, told ABC affiliate WKRN that she last heard from her daughter at 5:52 pm that same day when she asked her for a ride home. Oliver explained that she felt “responsibility” for the situation because she was not free to pick up her daughter at the time. “At that moment, I couldn’t [go],” she said, “and I regret it, because I always go. No matter where my kids are, if they need me, I go.”

Oliver revealed that Reese gave birth to a healthy baby boy three months ago on May 23. She added that her daughter had experienced three miscarriages, and would not willingly leave her child. “She has to come home,” her mom said. “He’s too important, and I know he’s important to her. I know that without a shadow of a doubt.”

Latest update

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, September 6, a volunteer search party searched a wooded area after they received a tip about a bad odor, WKRN reported. The team was joined by a cadaver dog. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, September 6, a volunteer search party searched a wooded area after they received a tip about a bad odor, WKRN reported. The team was joined by a cadaver dog. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

They searched on foot and were unable to find Reese. Organizers believe the scent came from an animal.

Also Read | Who is Scarlett Patricia Acuna? Search underway for ‘critically missing’ 13-year-old Southern California girl

“Every day I wake up and call her phone,” Oliver added. “I always said this has to be the worst thing, not knowing where your child is or family member.”

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Reese.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anyone with any information on Reese’s whereabouts is urged to reach out to Metro Nashville Police at 615-862-8600.