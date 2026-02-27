Cranston shooting: First details on suspect as shelter-in-place ordered while manhunt underway in Rhode Island

A shooting took place in Cranston, Rhode Island on Thursday and authorities are hunting for the suspect. Several local media outlets reported that an investigation into the shooting was going on. A shooting was reported in Cranston, Rhode Island on Thursday. Image for representational purposes. (Pexel)

The shooting is reported to have taken place on Legion Way and the circumstances that led to the incident remain unclear at this time.

Authorities, meanwhile provided the first details on the suspect.

Cranston shooting: Suspect details The suspect was reported to be wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack, as per WJAR. Officers noted that the person fled on foot.

Residents have been asked to shelter-in-place while cops hunt for the suspect.

Also Read | Hermitage High School: Armed person report in Henrico sparks shooting fears, prompts lockdown; first details

The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano spoke to WPRI and said that the man was shot several times after he opened the door of a home on Legion Way. “We believe someone came to the house and banged on the door,” the police chief told the publication.

He added that the suspect was then seen fleeing away from the house where the victim was shot and killed. Additional details about the victim were not made clear immediately.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the police.

Reactions to Cranston shooting reports Several people reacted to the news of the fatal shooting at Cranston. One person remarked on Facebook “as I saw them cops walking around with them. Big a** rifles, i've brought my a** right in my house,” when asked to stay safe.

Another exclaimed “Jesus, What is going on lately..…My God......”. An individual remarked about the suspect's description as well, saying “Dark clothing/backpack -everyone dresses that way.” Another commented that the place where the shooting took place was not far from where they lived.

Prior to the reports where the cops described the suspect, a person had written on Facebook that they got a text with the description of the shooting suspect. "I just received this in a text.

A short time a shooting occured at 289 Legion Way. The suspect, only described as wearing dark clothing, and a backpack fled on foot. Please shelter in place and call 911 if you see anyone matching this descrption. Do not approach as the person is belived to be armed. Stay safe Cranston folks!," the person wrote.