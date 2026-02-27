Hermitage High School: Armed person report in Henrico sparks shooting fears, prompts lockdown; first details
Hermitage High School at Hungary Spring Rd, Henrico, Virginia went into lockdown on Thursday, with reports indicating cops were searching for an armed person.
Hermitage High School reportedly went on a lockdown on Thursday. Several media reports indicated that it was because police were investigating reports of an armed person in the area. “Officers are in the area searching for the individual. We ask people to please avoid the area or stay inside as police conduct a search,” WTVR CBS 6 News reported police say.
Meanwhile, 12 On Your Side reported that the school was placed on lockdown after a social media threat from a former student who threatened to bring a weapon onto the campus.
The school was reportedly placed on lockdown as students were being dismissed. As a result, the dismissal was delayed. A spokesperson for the school told 8News that police were investigating a report of an ‘unauthorized person’ being on or near the campus.
Earlier, social media reports had claimed that a shooting was reported near there. The school is located at 8301 Hungary Spring Rd, Henrico, Virginia. Henrico is a county included in the Greater Richmond Region.
A person posted on Facebook “Shooting at hermitage check on yall peoples.” An individual claiming to be an eyewitness remarked “Not at the school by the school .. they on lockdown because the shooting happened by the school.” They shared that the shooting took place by the shopping center on Staples Mill Road.
“By the shopping center on staple mill,” the individual added, while sharing a photo showing immense police presence on the scene.
Another person reacted to the news saying “That’s crazy.”
Henrico Police are yet to comment on the matter. Details on the suspect and whether there were any victims is not known at this time.
Reactions to lockdown at Hermitage High School
A person shared an alleged statement from the school which read “Thank you for your patience as we work with the police to maintain a secure school campus. All students and staff remain safe in classrooms. In conjunction with our school resource officers and other Henrico Police, we are taking steps to prepare for the eventual dismissal of students. We will update you again when that process begins.”
Yet another said “What in the world is going on so much craziness.” Some people claiming to be in the school at the time of the lockdown shared their experiences online.
“We are lockdown in thr gym,” a person typed. Another added “Firearm violation it looks like.” Yet another chipped in saying “Someone pulled a gun and tried to get in the school. At least that’s what my son said.”
