Four people were stabbed to death by a man during a reported violation of a no-contact order in a plush waterfront community in Washington state on Tuesday morning, February 24, the New York Post reported. While three victims died at the scene at a cul-de-sac in Gig Harbor, a fourth was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they died, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. 4 people stabbed to death in plush Washington state community; suspect shot dead (Pexel - representational image)

The suspect, 32, was shot dead by the lone responding deputy, authorities said. Tacoma Police Officer Shelbie Boyd said that the relationship between the suspect and the victims is unknown at this time.

“There were four deceased individuals, including the 32-year-old male suspect, and a fifth victim was immediately transported by Gig Harbor Fire and later succumbed to their injuries,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

What we know about the attack so far Cops initially responded to reports of a no-contact order violation in progress around 8:40 am. However, before arriving, they learned that the order was not actually valid since it had not been served yet.

Deputies were handed a copy of the order to serve the suspect, However, on their way to the Key Peninsula home, they received an additional report that a man was spotted stabbing people outside the residence.

“In order for a violation to be valid, the individual has to have been served so that there’s knowledge that the judge has prohibited them to have contact and what those requirements or conditions are,” Boyd said.

Cops are unsure who the caller first reported the stabbings was. However, Boyd said she assumes “it was somebody who had knowledge of the order.”

The investigation is being led by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. Police said that the scene is still “very active,” and they are working to identify the victims.