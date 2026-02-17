Who was Kurt Van Dyke? California surfing legend stabbed to death after girlfriend zip-tied in Costa Rica

Kurt Van Dyke, a renowned surfer from California, has been tragically suffocated and fatally stabbed following an apparent burglary at his residence in Costa Rica. Kurt Van Dyke, a famous surfer from California, was tragically killed in Costa Rica during a burglary. The 66-year-old was suffocated and stabbed, while his girlfriend managed to escape. (Facebook/Kurt Van Dyke)

Dyke, 66, was discovered dead – with a sheet covering his head – while his girlfriend, identified only as Arroyo, aged 31, managed to survive the assault.

In a statement, Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Department confirmed that Van Dyke's girlfriend did not sustain serious injuries.

The distressing event occurred in the popular tourist destination of Puerto Viejo de Talamanca at approximately 10:50 AM on Saturday. The locality is generally regarded as safe, and the event has caused significant distress within the community.

Kurt Van Dyke dies in Costa Rica: Here's what Arroyo said The surfer was in the shower when two armed assailants entered the apartment and held the couple at gunpoint.

Arroyo reported that the intruders restrained her hands and feet, assaulted her, and ultimately murdered her boyfriend.

The entire ordeal lasted only a few minutes before the thieves escaped with several of their possessions, including a 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Dyke's body was discovered beneath his bed, with a blood-stained knife left next to him.

Kurt Van Dyke cause of death revealed? His remains have been transported to the morgue for an accurate determination of the cause of death.

According to Carlos Valverde, a spokesperson for Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency, “He was asphyxiated and had several stab wounds."

Peter Van Dyke, his brother, told the San Francisco Chronicle: “My brother was a very benevolent, giving person who would help just about anybody. Kurt would never hurt anybody, and he was always there when you needed him. Everyone that he met knew this about him.”

Kurt Van Dyke background Hailing from Santa Cruz, California, Van Dyke gained recognition within the surfing community due to his involvement in competitions and his significant role in advancing the sport in the Caribbean area.

Having resided in the Caribbean for numerous years, he earned the title of "King" among surfers for his exceptional skill in riding large waves.

His father, Gene Van Dyke, was a trailblazer in the sport from Northern California, whereas his mother, Betty, played a significant role in paving the way for female surfers during the 1950s and 1960s.