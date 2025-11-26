A University of Alabama at Birmingham football player has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two teammates inside a team facility before Saturday’s Senior Day loss. Daniel Israel Mincey has been accused of stabbing fellow teammates JaSire Peterson and Joshua Underwood with a knife just after 10 am. The incident took place at the on-campus football operations building, AL.com reported. Daniel Mincey arrest: What are the charges against UAB football player after alleged stabbing of 2 teammates?(University of Alabama Birmingham Campus Police)

What are the charges against Daniel Israel Mincey?

Mincey, 20, has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault, according to NBC News, the Associated Press and NBC Miami. He was arrested shortly after the attack, and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham on a $90,000 bond, the New York Post reported.

A motive for the attack has not been revealed yet.

Mincey is a redshirt freshman from Florida who played in one game for Kentucky in 2024. He later transferred to UAB for the 2025 season.

Mincey’s name has since been scrubbed from its online roster.

Meanwhile, Interim Head Coach Alex Mortensen confirmed at a press conference that Peterson, a redshirt freshman from Union City, New Jersey and Underwood, a freshman from Fultondale, Alabama, were released from the hospital on Monday, November 24. Their condition has not been revealed.

“They appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers,” Mortensen said. “What’s most important to us is the well-being of our student-athletes, of our players. We are going to make sure they have every opportunity this week to get the counseling services that they need.”

UAB hosted South Florida at Protective Stadium, going on to lose its Senior Day matchup 48-18. “Saturday was a very sad day for UAB football,” athletic director Mark Ingram said.

“We recognized the gravity of what happened Saturday morning and did very seriously consider not playing the game,” he added. “That was not an easy decision.”

School officials and players elected to play the game after learning that Peterson and Underwood were in stable condition. The team honored its several seniors before the game. Some members elected to sit out after the stabbing.

UAB, 3-8, is set to close its season against Tulsa on Saturday in Oklahoma.