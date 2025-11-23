Who is Daniel Mincey? UAB football player accused of stabbing 2 defensive linemen at UAB Football Operations Center

Daniel Mincey has been identified as the UAB football player who stabbed two UAB defensive linemen during breakfast inside the UAB Football Operations Center on Saturday, according to The Athletic. Daniel Mincey is accused of stabbing two UAB football players.(X)

Jefferson County jail records show that Daniel Mincey was booked at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday. He has been charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder in connection with the incident.

UAB statement

The University of Alabama at Birmingham confirmed the assault in a statement.

"UAB Police and Public Safety is investigating an assault that took place this morning at the Football Operations Center. Injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to campus,” the statement read, according to Al.com.

Who is Daniel Mincey?

Born in Pompano Beach, Florida, Mincey is the grandson of Barbara Mincey and has one brother, Gerald Mincey, an offensive lineman currently at the University of Tennessee after starting at Florida.

Mincey attended Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he was a versatile two-way lineman at tackle and guard for the Class of 2024. As a junior in 2022, he helped lead his team to an 11-2 record and a regional final appearance in Florida's 2M playoffs. He was also part of the 2021 4A state championship team as a sophomore.

Beyond football, Mincey competed in basketball and javelin and ultimately committed to Kentucky over Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, and Toledo.

UAB football game vs. South Florida

Despite the incident, UAB will proceed with its scheduled game against South Florida at 3 p.m. Saturday in Protective Stadium, the Blazers' final home game of the season.

“UAB’s top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students,” the university said in a statement. “Given patient privacy and the ongoing investigation, we have no further comment at this time."