Mark Sanchez stabbing: Police give first chilling details on ‘arrested suspect’ after Fox analyst's hospitalisation

Mark Sanchez, a former NFL player and current FOX Sports pundit, is recuperating in the hospital following a reported stabbing in Indianapolis ahead of Sunday's Colts vs. Raiders game. Mark Sanchez was stabbed on Saturday.(X)

According to a statement issued by FOX Sports, Sanchez was in “stable condition.” It was not made clear in the statement what kind of incident caused his injuries.

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Also Read: Theo Von chooses Vanderbilt over Alabama, mocked for ‘worst’ appearance on ESPN's College GameDay

Indianapolis Police offers details on arrested suspect

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it was conducting investigations into a “physical disturbance” that happened close to Senate Avenue and West Washington Street shortly after midnight.

Two men were involved in the incident, according to the police.

Both were injured -- one with “lacerations” and the other with injuries “consistent with stab wounds.” Sanchez is believed to have been the stabbing victim, He was admitted to the hospital and is now stable.

WTHR reported that the suspect in this incident has been taken into custody, without offering much details.

The event, according to investigators, was "isolated" and “not a random act of violence.”

Law enforcement did not identify the two men other than the fact that they were not “local residents.”

The event, according to investigators, was “isolated” and “not a random act of violence.” The only information law enforcement possessed on the two individuals was that they were not “local residents.”