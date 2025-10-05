Mark Sanchez arrest: Shocking details out as man accused of stabbing NFL analyst says ‘This guy is trying to kill…’

Mark Sanchez, a former NFL quarterback, was detained following an intoxicated altercation with a 69-year-old man about parking, as per the probable cause affidavit filed in the case. Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday. (AP)

Sanchez, a FOX Sports pundit, is charged with unlawfully entering a motor vehicle, public inebriation, and violence resulting in harm for his involvement in the brawl.

The case has not yet been scheduled for an initial hearing. According to investigators, Sanchez was still in the hospital as of early October 5.

Mark Sanchez stabbing: Marion County Prosecutor weighs in

Speaking about the incident, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated, “This incident should never have happened,” according to The Indianapolis Star.

“What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead,” Mears continued.

According to the court filings, Sanchez got into the altercation since he was furious that the 69-year-old man was parked in his work box truck at the loading yard to pick up leftover cooking oil. He would get inside the car illegally.

On October 4, Sanchez was stabbed in an alleyway close to Loughmiller's Pub & Eatery in downtown Indianapolis. He was sent to Eskenazi Hospital in severe condition after receiving stab wounds to his upper body.

Mark Sanchez stabbing: Here's what court filing says

The court filings suggest that the 69-year-old man was defending himself.

Following treatment at Methodist Hospital, the 69-year-old man was discharged with a scratch on his left cheek.

Sanchez told Detective Christopher Edwards in the hospital that all he could recall was “grabbing for a window,” as per court filings.

In their affidavit, the police stated that he was unaware of who did this to him or where the incident took place.

Detective Joshua Slayton was informed at the scene that video evidence came from the two hotels where the stabbing occurred, the Westin and the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, which were located on each side of the alley.

According to a witness, Slayton spotted a larger man, possibly Sanchez, and the 69-year-old box truck driver communicating with one another as he started to make his way to the Marriott.

The witness initially believed they were friends and paid little attention to their interactions until he saw they were recording each other with their cellphones.

The man claimed to have blasted Sanchez with pepper spray, but he simply wiped it off.

The man informed authorities that he pulled out his knife as he believed that “This guy is trying to kill me” and when Sanchez came closer to him he stabbed him two or three times.

According to the man, Sanchez gave him “a look of shock,” turned slowly, and started walking north along the alley.