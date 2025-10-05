Montgomery mass shooting suspect's first details out as 2 dead and 14 injured, videos of chaotic scene emerge

At least 14 people were injured and two dead in a weekend shooting in downtown Montgomery, said Montgomery Police Lt. Tina McGriff, confirming that one of the deceased was woman. Two of the injured are juveniles. Montgomery police report two fatalities and 14 injuries from a weekend shooting(X@SimonSchuessler)

According to her, one person has injuries that might be fatal, while the other person just has minor wounds.

Nine people have non-life-threatening injuries, while three victims are still facing life-threatening conditions.

Police were summoned at around 11:30 p.m., according to Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys.

“This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd,” Graboys told media.

WSFA posted footage of the tumultuous scene's aftermath on social media.

Montgomery mass shooting: Police offer first detail on suspects

The shooters, according to Graboys, “did not care about the people around them when they did it.”

“People who ... opened fire on each other like that did not care about the people around them when they did it. And now we have 14 people who have been shot.”

Investigators were interrogating possible suspects, according to Graboys, even though no one has been charged as of early Sunday.

The officer added that they will take all necessary steps to collect all available evidence in order to find the person involved.

Investigation launched

According to McGriff, investigators are actively following up on leads and going over the material, which includes security footage and witness accounts.

“We are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward,” McGriff stated. “Even the smallest detail could be critical to helping investigators identify those responsible.”

The tragedy occurred just after a football game between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College on an eventful night in the city's tourism sector, WSFA reported.

Police were conducting searches “within 50 feet of both sides” of the scene when the crowd was shot at, according to Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.