Pottstown, Pennsylvania shooting: Person in custody after one injured in Montgomery County

One person was injured after a shooting took place in Montgomery County. One individual is in custody, according to wfmz.com. Pottstown, Pennsylvania shooting: Person in custody, one injured in Montgomery County (Unsplash - representational image)

The incident took place just before 10:30 pm on Tuesday, August 26, in the 200 block of Rosedale Drive in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. The injured person was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Other recent incidents in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

Pottstown saw another shooting in recent days that left three people injured. In the July incident, neighbors described how a teenage birthday party spiraled out of control, according to 6abc.com. Viewer video revealed a shocking scene unfolding on the 100 block of North Warren Street in Montgomery County.

"There's a bunch of kids out here having a birthday party, and next thing you know, a car came through and started shooting, and everybody started scattering," said David Bird, a neighbor who saw the violence unfold.

Three people were discovered with gunshot wounds. "People who got shot, some people dragged them, trying to hide them. And once they saw the cops, some people let the people who got shot go and ran off. So they left their friends behind. Sickening, it is," Bird told Action News.

In another incident, a suspect was recently arrested in connection to a crime in Pottstown. U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia shared on X, “@USMS_Philly and @PhillyPolice 12th district officers arrested Wanyea Bailey, 30, in the 5400 block of Angora Terrace. Bailey was wanted by @PottstownPolice for aggravated assault and weapons possession in relation to a July 26 midday shooting in the 400 block of Walnut St.”

In April, a man was killed during a standoff with police in Pottstown. The suspect was accused of crashing his vehicle, fleeing the scene and shooting a pursuing officer in the shoulder. He then allegedly barricaded himself inside his home, according to NBC Philadelphia.