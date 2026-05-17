Crosby fire: Flanders fire in Crow Wing County, Minnesota prompts evacuations; scary videos spark fear

A blaze broke out in Crow Wing County, Minnesota on Saturday. It has been named Flanders Fire. The blaze is at 16800 Block of Co Rd 11, Crosby as per WatchDuty.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Crosby, Minnesota. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It is currently at 100 acres and has prompted localized evacuations. “Localized evacuations are taking place on Adney Lake Rd per radio traffic,” as per the app which provides real-time alerts on nearby wildfires and firefighting efforts.

The sheriff's office also provided an update. “There is currently a large wildfire burning in Northern Crow Wing County. Multiple local fire departments and emergency personnel are actively working to contain the fire.”

They added “Please DO NOT travel on County Road 11 at this time and avoid the surrounding area if possible. Emergency vehicles, fire apparatus, and crews need clear access to safely respond and protect nearby property.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Tesla crash sparks massive California wildfire, threatening hundreds of homes in Chino Hills {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Tesla crash sparks massive California wildfire, threatening hundreds of homes in Chino Hills {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The statement further noted “Smoke may be visible from a considerable distance. For your safety and the safety of responding crews: Stay out of the area, Do not stop to watch, Use alternate routes, Follow directions from emergency personnel.” The Crosby Fire Department added “Stay safe friends. Follow burn restrictions and practice fire safety.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement further noted “Smoke may be visible from a considerable distance. For your safety and the safety of responding crews: Stay out of the area, Do not stop to watch, Use alternate routes, Follow directions from emergency personnel.” The Crosby Fire Department added “Stay safe friends. Follow burn restrictions and practice fire safety.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A cause for the blaze was not known. Aircraft were seen over the flames, trying to aid efforts of dousing it. “Fire has jumped CR 11 per radio traffic, and additional aircraft are now over the fire. The fire is now listed at 4 acres per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC),” a later WatchDuty update read.

Meanwhile, scary videos and photos of the Crosby fire emerged.

Crosby fire: Scary visuals emerge

Several people shared photos and videos of the blaze, as efforts to combat it continued.

“**Fire Watch is serious** everyone please be safe and thanks to our Men and Women trying to contain this fire,” a local business wrote, noting it as Cross Lake fire.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another person shared a set of visuals. Thick smoke could be seen from the road.

"Prayers for the folks in Crosby Minnesota! This is happening right now everyone! Families are evacuating their homes as we speak! Fire and wind is a wicked combo! Please Lord - hear our prayers! This is only 30 miles from our home!, they wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several people reacted while sharing photos and videos. “Was wondering why I heard so many low planes,” one wrote.

Another anxiously asked “At what point do we need to evacuate?”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some of the photos made it clear how far the smoke could be seen. “View from O’Brien lake,” one wrote.

Another added “View from County Rd 37 by the Pine River Crosslake”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another person's photo somewhat captured the scale of the fire as well.

“Looking west from the Perry Lake boat access,” they wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON