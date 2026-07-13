Thousands of people across the United States have been infected with cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the Cyclospora parasite, as health officials continue to investigate the source of the outbreak.

Nearly 3,000 cases reported across 32 states

As of Friday, at least 2,944 cases have been reported in 32 states. (AI Generated/ GROK)

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As per an ABC News, cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection caused by a parasite are currently being reported in nearly three dozen states.

As of Friday, at least 2,944 cases have been reported in 32 states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state health departments.

According to the CDC, the true number of people sick with cyclosporiasis is likely higher than the reported figure because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for the parasite.

Symptoms and how the parasite spreads

The parasite usually spreads through food or water contaminated with feces. The most common symptom of cyclosporiasis is watery diarrhea “with frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements,” according to the CDC.

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{{^usCountry}} Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or bloating. As per Fox Weather, the illness also commonly triggers stomach cramps or pain, bloating and increased gas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or bloating. As per Fox Weather, the illness also commonly triggers stomach cramps or pain, bloating and increased gas. {{/usCountry}}

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The time between becoming infected and showing symptoms is typically about one week but can range from two days to two weeks.

As per NPR, those sickened with the disease have ranged in age from 5 to 88 years old.

Foodborne outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to various types of imported fresh produce, such as raspberries, basil, snow peas, mesclun lettuce and cilantro, the CDC says.

What's causing the current outbreak is still unclear and the CDC says it is continuing to try to identify the source or sources of the recent surge of cyclosporiasis infections.

Treatment and prevention

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Cyclosporiasis is treated with the oral antibiotic trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX), commonly sold as Bactrim, Septra and Cotrim and taken for 10 days, according to the CDC.

As per Fox Weather's food safety guidelines, people should avoid pre-cut salad kits or vegetables and select whole heads of lettuce or intact herbs instead.

People should also remove and discard the outer two to three leaves of leafy greens before prepping or consuming and thoroughly rinse fresh berries, cilantro, and basil under pressurized, clean tap water, since just soaking in a bowl will not remove the parasite.

Michigan reports the highest number of infections

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), most cases are currently being reported in Michigan with 1,562 as of Friday and at least 44 people have been hospitalized in the state.

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As per the health department, this is 31 times higher than the approximately 50 cases that Michigan sees every year.

New York has reported 470 cases since May 1, followed by Ohio with 364 cases, according to state health officials cited by ABC News. Illinois and Florida have also reported more than 100 cases each.

California has reported between one and 10 cases, according to state data.