Cyclosporiasis outbreak in US: Everything you need to know about symptoms, spread, treatment and prevention

Health officials in the United States are investigating a rise in cases of cyclosporiasis, a stomach illness caused by a parasite. The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora cayetanensis, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The parasite mainly spreads through contaminated food and water.

Cyclosporiasis cases are rising across the US. (Pixabay/Representative) (Pixabay)

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The infection usually spreads when food or water is contaminated with human feces. The disease does not spread from one person to another. Health officials say the illness is usually not life-threatening.

Cyclosporiasis cases are most common during the summer months in the US. The CDC considers the cyclosporiasis season to run from May 1 to August 31 every year. This year, several US states are reporting more cases than usual, leading officials to investigate the cause, according to Axios.

Current outbreak

Florida has reported at least 50 cases between May 1 and July 4. Six of those cases were reported in the Tampa Bay area, according to the Florida Department of Health. Hillsborough and Polk counties reported two cases each, while Pasco and Pinellas counties reported one case each. Tennessee has also seen a sharp increase in infections.

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{{^usCountry}} The state had confirmed around 30 cases as of last week. Compared to this year, Tennessee had reported only one cyclosporiasis case by May 30. State records show the state reported just one case every year from 2013 to 2016. Since then, the number of cases has gone up, reaching double digits almost every year. Tennessee reported 71 cases in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state had confirmed around 30 cases as of last week. Compared to this year, Tennessee had reported only one cyclosporiasis case by May 30. State records show the state reported just one case every year from 2013 to 2016. Since then, the number of cases has gone up, reaching double digits almost every year. Tennessee reported 71 cases in 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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The CDC said at least 843 cases have been reported across 31 US states between May 1 and July 9. Earlier CDC data showed 145 cases in 17 states between May 1 and June 16.

However, some state health departments are reporting many more cases than the CDC's national count. Some estimates say there could be around 3,000 cases across the US. Michigan alone reported more than 1,500 cases last week, according to Axios.

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What is causing the outbreak?

Health officials have not yet identified the exact reason behind the increase in cases. It is still unclear whether there are several separate outbreaks or one larger outbreak. The CDC says there is no evidence of one nationwide outbreak linking all reported cases. The agency says investigations are continuing to identify the source of the infections.

Officials are also investigating whether imported fruits or vegetables may be involved. Dr. David Freedman, professor emeritus of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said no single food item or source has been identified yet, but something unusual is happening, according to Axios.

How do people get infected?

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Recent US cases have mostly been linked to eating contaminated fresh produce. Fresh fruits and vegetables can become contaminated before reaching consumers. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) says several foods have been linked to outbreaks since the 1990s.

These foods include raspberries. Basil has also been linked to previous outbreaks. Salad mixes have been connected to infections in the past. Cilantro has also caused outbreaks. Berry and mixed fruit products have also been linked to infections. Lettuce has been identified as another possible source. Snap peas have also been connected to earlier outbreaks.

Cyclosporiasis symptoms

Symptoms can appear a few days to two weeks after infection. The most common symptom is watery diarrhea. Some patients experience severe or "explosive" diarrhea. Diarrhea may stop for some time and then return later. Symptoms can last for a few days, several weeks or even more than a month if left untreated, according to the CDC.

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Loss of appetite is another common symptom. Patients may lose weight during the illness. Stomach cramps are also common. People may experience bloating. Gas is another possible symptom. Some patients feel nauseous.

Many people also experience tiredness or fatigue. Less common symptoms include vomiting. Some patients develop body aches. Headaches may also occur. Some people may develop a fever. Flu-like symptoms have also been reported in some cases.

Treatment

Many patients recover without any treatment. Some patients need antibiotics to treat the infection, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

How to reduce the risk

Experts advise washing all fruits and vegetables under running water before eating or cooking them. Firm fruits and vegetables such as cucumbers and watermelons should be scrubbed with a clean brush, according to experts cited by Axios. Bruised or damaged parts of fruits and vegetables should be cut away before eating.

Latest developments

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Some Taco Bell restaurants have temporarily stopped serving lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and cilantro as a precaution during the outbreak, according to Axios. Health officials are continuing to investigate the outbreak and have not yet confirmed a single food item responsible for all reported cases.