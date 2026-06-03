Cyrus Carmack-Belton shooting: Chikei Rick Chow case acquittal details; 5 points on what happened at trial

Chikei Rick Chow, 61, was found not guilty in the case of shooting death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, in Columbia, South Carolina, back in 2023. The decision was taken on June 1.

Chikei Rick Chow fatally shot Cyrus Carmack-Belton back in 2023. (X/@NatCon2022)

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The former convenience store owner was acquitted after shooting the 14-year-old. On May 28, 2023, Carmack‑Belton, a Black teen, had entered the gas station owned by Chow, an Asian, at 7441 Parklane Road in Columbia. Chow and his son, Andy, then accused the teen of shoplifting water. There was a confrontation, which escalated to a chase for over 130 yards, as per USA Today after which Chow fatally shot Carmack-Belton.

Defense Attorney Shaun Kent told reporters “This case is not about a shoplifter. This case is about a father who sees a gun pointed at his son and had to make a decision," noting that Andy Chow testified Carmack-Belton pointed a gun at him.

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{{^usCountry}} However, surveillance footage had junked the accusation that led to the deadly chase, as per multiple reports. Authorities said in 2023 Chow shot Carmack-Belton in the back as he was running away. Though a gun was found near the dead teen at the time, the sheriff had said he did not point or brandish it before being shot, as per reports. Video also reportedly showed that Carmack-Belton had not taken anything from the store that day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, surveillance footage had junked the accusation that led to the deadly chase, as per multiple reports. Authorities said in 2023 Chow shot Carmack-Belton in the back as he was running away. Though a gun was found near the dead teen at the time, the sheriff had said he did not point or brandish it before being shot, as per reports. Video also reportedly showed that Carmack-Belton had not taken anything from the store that day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The verdict sparked outrage in Richland County, where almost half the population is Black. Protesters were seen holding signs outside the gas station formerly owned by Chow, with one reading ‘Justice 4 Cyrus,’ as per The State. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The verdict sparked outrage in Richland County, where almost half the population is Black. Protesters were seen holding signs outside the gas station formerly owned by Chow, with one reading ‘Justice 4 Cyrus,’ as per The State. {{/usCountry}}

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Todd Rutherford, an attorney and representative in the South Carolina Legislature said of the verdict “This makes us feel as if our children don't matter and they do. This makes us feel like Cyrus' life didn't matter and it did.” He was next to Carmack-Belton's father, and said the family would pursue a civil lawsuit.

Here's what happened in the trial.

Cyrus Carmack-Belton shooting: What happened at trial

As per defense testimony, Carmack-Belton tripped, spun around, and pointed at a 9mm pistol which had a laser directly at Chow and Andy during the chase, CNN reported. Chow then fired one shot from the .45‑caliber Glock which struck the teen in his back and killed him. Chow's attorneys explained he had fired in a desperate attempt to save his son's life. Prosecutors argued Chow was the initial aggressor and pursued Carmack-Belton over a false accusation. They also pointed out nobody outside the Chow family saw Carmack-Belton brandish or point a gun while he was being chased. Prosecutors further said the teen's firearm fell as he ran and that he had not threatened anyone with it. Prosecutors made the case out to be that Chow had shot Carmack-Belton in anger because he thought the teen had stolen four water bottles from him, while the defense placed the case as a man's attempt to defend his son when a gun was pointed at them. During closing arguments, prosecution placed a bottle of water and said Chow ‘at the end of the day, believed that a human is not more than that.’

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(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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