D4vd arrest: Old Instagram posts resurface amid Celeste Rivas murder case; ‘suffer in worst ways’

D4vd or David Burke, the singer, was arrested on suspicion of killing 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in the trunk of his Tesla. The case from last year had garnered a lot of attention as the decomposed body was recovered from the vehicle that had been towed from Hollywood Hills.

D4vd was arrested in connection with the murder of Celeste Rivas.(Instagram/d4vddd)

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The 21-year-old singer is being held without bail, as per authorities, and will be presented to the District Attorneys Office for consideration of charges on Monday.

For a long time, there was no assurance of the progress in the matter as a cause of death had not been determined given the state of the corpse. However, even when the case did move forward, it was kept low profile. The only reason people got to know that D4vd was a target of the police investigation is when it was revealed that his mother, father, and brother, had filed an objection in a Texas court to subpoenas that demanded they testify.

Also Read | Who had access to D4vd's car? New details emerge in Celeste Rivas' death

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{{^usCountry}} Now, old Instagram posts of D4vd have been flooded with comments from those who've been following the case. D4vd: Old Insta posts in focus after arrest in Celeste Rivas case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, old Instagram posts of D4vd have been flooded with comments from those who've been following the case. D4vd: Old Insta posts in focus after arrest in Celeste Rivas case {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} D4vd's social media posts had already seen comments from those who have been following the case. Most of these comments came in the months after Rivas' body was found in the trunk of his car. Many had warned him about his day of reckoning with the law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} D4vd's social media posts had already seen comments from those who have been following the case. Most of these comments came in the months after Rivas' body was found in the trunk of his car. Many had warned him about his day of reckoning with the law. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, fresh comments came up after the news of his arrest broke today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, fresh comments came up after the news of his arrest broke today. {{/usCountry}}

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One person commented on the pinned post of the Withered album release. They wrote “I was right the whole time about this little man. I need apologizes from all the people that wished me and my family death just for calling out someone that killed a little girl and ruined her and her families life forever.” The comment, put up about an hour back, has already garnered 161 likes at the time of writing.

Another post from D4vd about the Withered tour dates also drew comments.

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“Everyone is cheering currently in pure joy to see you suffer in the worst ways humanly possible,” one person wrote. A gif was also posted on both posts, showing a damaged car with a driver urging someone to get in.

It is likely a reference to D4vd's Tesla in whose truck Rivas had been found. Celeste Rivas was found on September 8, a day after she would have turned 15. She was a 13-year-old seventh grader when her family reported her missing in 2024 from Lake Elsinore, her hometown, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. Authorities noted her age to be 14 when she was killed as per the court documents.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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