D4vd arrest record: Singer in custody in Celeste Rivas Hernandez case; LAPD makes big breakthrough

In a major breakthrough in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose decomposed body was found in an abandoned car at a Los Angeles towing yard that was formerly owned by singer D4vd. The 'Romantic Homicide' singer, whose real name is David Antony Burke, has now been arrested, the LAPD confirmed.

Singer D4Vd has been arrested for the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.(AFP)

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In a major breakthrough in the case, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the singer has been taken into custody and is being held without bond till he is presented before the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday, April 20, per NBC Los Angeles. Earlier, it was revealed that the D4vd was a suspect in a grand jury investigation into Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death.

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{{^usCountry}} The singers arrest in the first in relation to the death of Celes Rivas. Earlier, D4vd's friend, Neo Langston, was arrested for failing to appear as a witness for the grand jury investigation into the murder. D4vd Arrest Records: What We Know So Far {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singers arrest in the first in relation to the death of Celes Rivas. Earlier, D4vd's friend, Neo Langston, was arrested for failing to appear as a witness for the grand jury investigation into the murder. D4vd Arrest Records: What We Know So Far {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dv4d is currently in custody, but it is unclear where he is being held. His arrest records and mugshot have not yet been made public on the website of the county jail records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dv4d is currently in custody, but it is unclear where he is being held. His arrest records and mugshot have not yet been made public on the website of the county jail records. {{/usCountry}}

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D4vd's arrest comes after a month-long grand jury investigation into the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Hernandez disappeared from Lake Elsinore, Riverside County, California, first in February and then on April 14, 2024. Her decomposing body was found at the LA towing yard on September 8, 2025.

The investigation has been challenging for detectives as the body was found in a decomposing state, which made it impossible to determine the cause of the 14-year-old's death.

Also read: D4vd case update: Why cops may never determine Celeste Rivas' cause of death

When the initial charges were filed in the case, the grand jury said that D4vd “may be involved in the death of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who may have been a victim of foul play."

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The representatives of the singer have maintained that he has "fully cooperated" with the probe. When the investigation into the case first started in September 2025, D4vd was midway through his Withered World Tour across the US. But he canceled it and remained in Los Angeles for an extended period to take part in the proceedings of the grand jury investigation.

As of now, a representative of D4vd has not addressed his arrest. Additionally, no remarks have come from the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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