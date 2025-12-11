Celeste Rivas case: Arrest coming, but it's not D4vd; massive update after dead body found in Tesla

In a dramatic twist to the investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas, the first potential arrest is looming, but the target is not singer D4vd. The state of decomposition of Rivas' body has made determining the official cause of death difficult.(GoFundMe)

Prosecutors are moving to detain a key female witness who has refused to testify before the grand jury, signaling an aggressive new phase in the homicide probe where authorities are treating D4vd as a suspect. The victim's body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the musician in September.

Deputy District Attorney (D.A.) Beth Silverman has declared her intent to have a judge issue a "body attachment" to compel the witness to appear, according to reports by TMZ. This forceful legal operation authorizes law enforcement to take the non-compliant individual into custody and bring her directly to the courtroom.

The female witness reportedly shares legal counsel, Evan Jenness, with Robert Morgenroth, D4vd’s general manager.

The action against the female witness follows intense grand jury testimony from Morgenroth himself.

Morgenroth, who spent approximately three days on the stand, had a tense exchange with D.A. Silverman regarding why he failed to notify police.

According to his account to his attorney, Morgenroth justified his inaction by stating he didn't think it was his duty and was primarily focused on trying to keep D4vd's tour going.

D4vd still named as suspect

While the immediate arrest threat targets an associate, D4vd (whose real name is David Anthony Burke) remains a central figure in the investigation.

The LAPD and D.A. are treating the case as a potential homicide, with police sources having previously named the singer as a suspect, despite no charges being filed against him.

The advanced state of decomposition of Rivas' body has made determining the official cause of death difficult, which has been cited as a major hurdle in filing formal charges.