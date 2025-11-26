D4vd case update: Shocking twist as LA police captain debunks Celeste Rivas' body ‘frozen’ rumors, ‘She was not…’

D4vd case update: A Los Angeles police captain has refuted alarming reports regarding the death of Celeste Rivas, whose remains were discovered in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla that belongs to singer D4vd. D4vd update: Los Angeles police captain denies reports that Celeste Rivas' body was frozen or dismembered.(Photo by KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP, GoFundMe)

Speculation has circulated about this unsettling case since the 14-year-old was connected to d4vd, 20, following the discovery of her body on September 7.

According to recent reports, Law enforcement sources have reportedly stated that the teenager’s body was dismembered and partially frozen when it was located after tow yard employees reported a foul odor.

LA Police Captain says Celeste Rivas ‘was not decapitated’

In contrast, Los Angeles Police Captain Scot Williams stated that her remains were not frozen, as the body had been in the trunk for several weeks.

“She was not decapitated,” he informed People.

“The whole frozen thing doesn’t even make sense. Her body was in the car for weeks.”

Williams explained that there was no evidence that her body was frozen, and even if was, the summer heat would have caused it to melt.

D4vd case update: Court order blocks LA coroner from releasing details

Celeste was 14 years old at the time of her death, having been reported missing from her residence in Lake Elsinore, California, a suburb of Los Angeles, since April 2024.

Family members have implied that she was romantically involved with musician D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

Burke was residing in a rental property in Hollywood Hills prior to his departure for a significant tour, which was unexpectedly cancelled following the discovery of Celeste’s body.

Locals near the apartment have claimed seeing Burke and Celeste together before she disappeared, with some claiming she was living there.

Burke has not been charged with any offense, and no claims of misconduct have been made against him.

However, law enforcement sources who spoke with several local media outlets said he is considered a suspect and has not been cooperative with authorities.

The police department of Los Angeles has prevented the county coroner's office from disclosing information regarding her death, as per the medical examiner's office on Monday.