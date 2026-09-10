Dallas RNC midterm convention: What time are Trump and JD Vance speaking today? Where to watch?

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will headline the final night of the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas on Thursday, September 10. Vance is scheduled to speak first, followed by Trump, who will deliver the closing address. Both are part of the convention’s final speaking block at the American Airlines Center.

JD Vance will speak before Donald Trump closes the Republican midterm convention, with major US networks providing live coverage from Dallas.. AP/PTI(AP09_08_2026_000524A) (AP)

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Trump is appearing for the second time after delivering Wednesday night’s keynote. The two-day event brings Republican lawmakers, administration officials and candidates together as the party prepares for the 2026 midterm elections. The program also includes speeches on key Republican campaign issues and tributes.

What time are Donald Trump and JD Vance speaking today?

The final day of the Dallas convention runs from 3pm to 9pm CT (4pm to 10pm ET). The Republican National Committee has placed JD Vance and Donald Trump in the final 8pm to 9pm CT (9pm to 10pm ET ) block.

Vance will take the stage first. Trump will follow him and close the convention. In Eastern Time, the final block runs from 9pm to 10pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump had originally been scheduled for one appearance at the event. The updated program added him to Thursday night as well, giving him the final speaking slot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump had originally been scheduled for one appearance at the event. The updated program added him to Thursday night as well, giving him the final speaking slot. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: RNC midterm convention schedule: Full 2-day lineup, speakers, singers, Trump and JD Vance speeches in Dallas

Who else is speaking at the Dallas RNC convention?

The Thursday lineup includes several senior Republican figures before the final session.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are among the speakers scheduled earlier in the day. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump Jr. are also on the program.

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The day’s schedule includes a tribute to Charlie Kirk and a separate tribute marking the 25th observance of September 11. Other parts of the program will focus on issues including tax cuts, border security, healthcare and a proposed ban on members of Congress trading stocks.

Also Read: Why was emergency slide deployed on Trump’s Qatar-gifted Air Force One? What happened ahead of GOP convention trip?

Where to watch the Republican midterm convention?

C-SPAN: Full coverage is available on television, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now app.

PBS NewsHour: Live coverage and analysis of the convention.

CBS News: Live updates, video and coverage from Dallas.

NBC News: Live updates and video from the event.

The Hill: Digital video coverage and updates.

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The Republican Midterm Convention is being held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Unlike a traditional presidential nominating convention, the event is focused on the party’s candidates and campaign efforts ahead of the 2026 congressional elections.