Daniel J. Sullivan’s whereabouts unclear as Alaska Senate candidate leaves hometown amid same-name controversy
Independent Alaska Senate candidate Daniel J. Sullivan reportedly left Petersburg days before the election, and his whereabouts remain unknown.
Daniel J. Sullivan, an independent candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alaska whose name closely resembles that of Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, has reportedly left his hometown of Petersburg just days before the midterm elections, according to multiple sources who spoke with CBS News.
A former student and resident of Petersburg told CBS News that she spotted Sullivan boarding a flight to Anchorage on Monday, two days before The New York Times published a report alleging that operatives connected to Democratic candidate Mary Peltola's campaign had recruited him to enter the Senate race. However, the resident said she did not know where Sullivan was headed. Another acquaintance described Sullivan and his wife as "world travelers."
As of now. his current whereabouts remain unknown, as per CBS news.
Daniel J. Sullivan's name controversy
Questions have also emerged about the level of activity surrounding Sullivan's campaign. Dozens of Petersburg residents told CBS News they had not seen or received any campaign materials, including flyers, mailers, brochures or yard signs, since the former elementary school teacher announced his candidacy last spring.
"I don't think it's a serious candidacy," said Andrew Worhatch, a local fisherman, adding that he had not seen a campaign platform.
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A CBS News crew visiting Petersburg in the days leading up to the election also found little evidence of an active campaign. Reporters observed no visible campaign activity, even around Sullivan's home, which is located next to the town's main coastal highway.
Despite the lack of visible campaigning, Sullivan has some local supporters. Keely Hankins, one of his backers, said she believes "Petersburg Dan" is the only candidate capable of representing the interests of Southeast Alaska.
Republicans calls Daniel J. Sullivan a ‘sham candidate’
The candidacy has sparked controversy for months, with Republicans accusing Daniel J. Sullivan of entering the race to confuse voters in one of the country's closest Senate contests. Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan has publicly dismissed him as a "sham candidate."
Alaska election officials initially ruled Daniel J. Sullivan ineligible to appear on the ballot, but state courts later overturned that decision, allowing him to remain in the race.
Mary Peltola denies any involvement
Both Mary Peltola's campaign and national Democratic groups have denied having any involvement in recruiting Sullivan. Peltola has told supporters that she is "not interested in tricking voters" and insisted she "knew nothing about" the other Sullivan. Meanwhile, Daniel J. Sullivan maintained in interviews over the summer that his interest in becoming a senator was genuine.
Following The New York Times report detailing alleged efforts to recruit Sullivan, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy ordered an investigation, while the Department of Justice expanded its criminal inquiry into the matter.
No charges filed
No criminal charges have been filed so far. Separately, the Justice Department has also filed a civil lawsuit seeking to prevent certification of the election results if Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses, citing concerns about potential "voter confusion."
With the election approaching, Daniel J. Sullivan's unexplained departure from Petersburg and the apparent lack of campaign activity have added another layer of uncertainty to an already contentious Alaska Senate race.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More